Ardmore Public Library Receives Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Joey Hensley, Senator Janice Bowling, Representative Clay Doggett and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Ardmore Public Library with a $9,933 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide computer literacy instructors, hotspots and solar charging stations for their patrons and a $920 Technology Grant for new desktop computers and monitors.

“The Ardmore Public Library has always been an important asset to our community,” said Rep. Doggett. “This generous grant will further efforts to provide improved access and convenience for our patrons. I appreciate the hard work of our library staff who make it possible.”

“These grants will greatly enhance our community library,” said Sen. Hensley. “Improved Internet connectivity as well as new computer and charging equipment will help our residents connect with others, conduct business and assist with their educations. I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for their support of libraries.”

“Being connected is more important than ever and this grant will greatly benefit the people who use the services of the library,” said Sen. Bowling. “Libraries are an important part of any community and I thank the Secretary of State’s office for their support.”

TOP and Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to 50 public libraries, and $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 83 public libraries across Tennessee.

"I commend the Ardmore Public Library for receiving two grants administered by the Library & Archives," said Secretary Hargett. "This funding will make a difference in the library's ability to meet the technology needs of its patrons. I appreciate Sen. Hensley, Sen. Bowling and Rep. Doggett working to make these grants possible."

TOP grants are supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

Technology Grants are funded by Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware, technology training and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.