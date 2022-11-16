Submit Release
Local Legislators and Secretary Hargett Present Grant to Lawrence County Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  Senator Page Walley, Representative Clay Doggett, Representative Kip Capley and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Lawrence County Archives with a $1,579 Archives Development Program Direct Grant to purchase new archival boxes.

“The Lawrence County Archives is home to some of our community’s most important and irreplaceable historical records,” said Rep. Doggett. “This grant will help ensure those documents continue to be properly stored and accessible for future generations. I am thankful to Secretary Hargett and everyone at the archives for their commitment to preserving the history of Lawrence County.”

“I’m pleased Lawrence County Archives is receiving this grant to assist with their important work, and appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for their support,” said Sen. Walley.

Archive grants are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. Archive grants support local archive development across the state by funding the purchase of archival shelving units, acid-free folders and boxes, conservation treatments, collection digitization, training and other necessary archival supplies or environmental monitoring devices.

“Archive grants provide critical funding to preserve local history by helping to protect irreplaceable county documents that are invaluable to Tennessee’s history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Walley and Rep. Doggett supporting this grant that will help ensure the stories of Lawrence County residents live on for future generations.

To learn more about grants for archives and public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.

