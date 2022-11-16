In the Darkness of the Night Lies Mystery, Magic, and Loss… Will Dawn Ever Come
"My name is Jayde Henryk, and this is how I survived."MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Walker’s Dark Nights, the first offering in the Until Dawn series is written with a powerful voice that would usher it to every fantasy fans’ shelves.
The popularity of young adult fantasy fiction is constantly rising. Many writers have tapped into the fantasy genre, and numerous of these aspiring writers have successfully cemented their names as published authors with a strong fanbase because of the genre’s large following and high buying power of fantasy fanatics. This year, Jordan Walker stirs the literary scene with her bold and powerful entry, Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series.
The book has already received positive reviews from professional book reviewers and is set to cause a rave in the reading community. “Walker creates a mystery filled with adventure and fantastical creatures perfect for intermediate readers as well as adults. Written in the first person, the story unfolds through Jayde's voice. And what a voice it is. The author's protagonist is smart, opinionated, courageous, and impulsive. Walker's grasp of the teen's dialogue and inner monologue is spot-on. Jayde's internal dialogue concerning her disdain for her parents is reminiscent of Holden Caulfield, that most angsty of fictional teens in J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye,” comments Kat Kenndy for The US Review of Books. Read the full review here.
Susan Brown from the Hollywood Book Reviews agrees with Kennedy about Jordan’s effective use of dialogue and deftness in translating her characters’ thought processes into a robust inner monologue. “As the title of this novel proclaims, this is just the beginning of the Until Dawn series. It’s a compelling introduction to all of the players, both human and not-so-human. It will be interesting to see how the author deals with Jayde as she matures and comes to fully understand her situation. I’m invested in the process and looking forward to the next installment,” Brown concludes. Read the full review here.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Jordan’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' booth.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Raquel Martinez
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook