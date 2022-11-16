Submit Release
Equator Launches Innovative Three-In-One Outdoor Air Conditioner, Heater, Fan

The new appliance features a weatherized, waterproof exterior — making it perfect for year-round use.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of its brand new 110V 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner 3-in-1 Heater/Cooler/Fan w/ Wheels. Designed to be used in nearly every kind of compact space, this appliance is built with some of the most powerful, durable, and reliable features on the market.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to design an outdoor air conditioner, fan, and heater combo that can withstand all adverse conditions,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We’ve tested this appliance repeatedly to ensure that it can hold up to wind, rain, and extreme temperatures. After months of hard work, we’ve created an appliance that is built to last for years.”

The 110V 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner 3-in-1 Heater/Cooler/Fan w/ Wheels boasts a number of exceptional features that customers are sure to appreciate. Measuring 22.3 x 18.9 x 11 (HxWxD in inches), this appliance works well for tiny homes, RVs, off-grid homes, and other compact spaces. Its unique design gives this model the ability to withstand a wide range of extreme temperatures — from 23°F to 131°F. The OAC 3000 model is IP24 rated waterproof, fully weatherized, and has an anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating.

Operation and maintenance of the OAC 3000 is a delight thanks to its easy-to-use functionality and smart features. Turn the fan, air conditioner, or heater on and off with the simple to locate on/off switch. When in-use, the OAC 3000 runs quietly, and automatically restarts in the event of a power failure. Users enjoy a removable water tank and removable air filter that are effortless to clean. This model uses an R410A refrigerant, and has an air volume of 230m³/h. Powering the OAC 3000 Outdoor Air Conditioner is a built-in, energy efficient compressor.

Backed with a one year parts and labor warranty, the Equator 110V 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner 3-in-1 Heater/Cooler/Fan with Wheels is now available for $989 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances
Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

