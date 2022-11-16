Chexout Named NVTC Tech 100 Company Honoree by Northern Virginia Technology Council
Award Recognizes Northern Virginia-Based Chexout as Leader in Modernizing Disease Surveillance and Data Management for the U.S. Public Health System
Our technology has enabled Public Health agencies to respond effectively during an unprecedented need for Public Health services.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chexout today announced its selection as a 2022 Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC) Tech 100 Company Honoree. Chexout is the nation’s leading provider of infectious disease surveillance and clinic data management software designed exclusively for Public Health. Chexout has supported public health organizations across the US throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with patient engagement, contact tracing and outbreak management solutions.
— Joseph Paulini, CEO, Chexout
Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community, selects the NVTC Tech 100 annually to honor the top innovative companies and leaders in the region’s technology sector. An awards program to be held on December 6, 2022 will highlight these cutting-edge companies, executives, and NextGen leaders who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and contributing to the region’s economic growth.
“2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. “NVTC congratulates Chexout for going above and beyond within their company and in their industry. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever because of the momentous contributions of leaders and companies such as Chexout.”
“Our Chexout team is humbled to be named as a 2022 NVTC Tech 100 Company honoree,” said Chexout CEO Joseph Paulini. “The pandemic gave our nation’s leadership and the public a hard lesson in the critical value of a well-prepared, well-funded, technologically advanced Public Health system. Chexout is committed to leading the way to a safer and better prepared future for all,” he noted.
“Chexout’s software modernizes Public Health agencies’ management of infectious disease surveillance and prevention protocols by facilitating interoperability and incorporating every aspect of data management, from patient-facing services to reporting to State and Federal Electronic Disease Surveillance Systems (EDSS). Our technology has enabled Public Health agencies to respond effectively during an unprecedented need for Public Health services,” Paulini added.
About Chexout
Chexout is a Healthcare IT SaaS, revolutionizing public health communications, case management, contact tracing, disease surveillance and reporting, infectious disease prevention, and patient care and coordination. Chexout offers a comprehensive suite of products that generates substantial cost saving, productivity, and patient management efficiencies for healthcare providers.
Chexout brings a high value proposition to health providers by cost–effectively filling gaps in available services with a HIPAA/HITECH compliant suite of products and by acting as a universal translator of data from EMRs, EHRs and Labs. For more information, visit http://www.chexout.com.
