Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,666 in the last 365 days.

Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the new Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program. The Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program will provide awards to eligible municipalities for projects that result in the preparation of land for workforce housing pursuant to the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act. Eligible municipalities shall use these funds for specific eligible activities including to acquire, improve, demolish and/or secure vacant or abandoned properties for future workforce housing development.

On April 13, 2022, Governor Ricketts signed LB1014. Section 42(2) of the bill appropriated a total of $10,000,000 to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, funded with federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The program is an eligible use of the funding program which was designed to provide state governments with the resources needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects and to build a stronger economy during recovery.

The Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program is open to eligible municipalities, working in partnership with a Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) awardee from the 2017 or 2020 program, or an eligible 2022 RWHF applicant organization. “Eligible municipalities” means incorporated municipalities located within the 41 rural counties listed below. These counties have been determined by DED to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Arthur County Franklin County Morrill County
Boone County Frontier County Nemaha County
Box Butte County Gage County Pawnee County
Boyd County Garden County Phelps County
Brown County Greeley County Polk County
Butler County Harlan County Red Willow County
Cherry County Holt County Richardson County
Cheyenne County Hooker County Scotts Bluff County
Custer County Howard County Sherman County
Dakota County Jefferson County Valley County
Dawes County Kimball County Wayne County
Deuel County Lincoln County Webster County
Dixon County Logan County Wheeler County
Dundy County Merrick County

Additionally, municipalities located within the counties of Adams, Buffalo, Dodge, Madison and Thurston are eligible to apply for projects that are located only within the federally designated Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs). These QCTs include:

County QCT 1 QCT 2
Adams 31001966100 N/A
Buffalo 31019969500 31019969600
Dodge 31053964400 N/A
Madison 31119960700 N/A
Thurston 31173940100 31173940200

Letters of Intent are required and due December 15, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. CST. Letters of Intent must be emailed to the Department at: ded.rwhflanddevelopment@nebraska.gov.

Full applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System AmpliFund at any time after the application live date. Full applications are due January 19, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. CST. The application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/66f270b8-63ef-4bde-96fd-e4cb4408c6bf.

Program requirements and more information about the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/rural-workforce-housing-land-development-program/.

For additional information on the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program, contact ded.rwhflanddevelopment@nebraska.gov.

You just read:

Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program Application Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.