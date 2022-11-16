World’s First Niche Perfume Advent Calendar, Beautinow

Niche perfume advent calendar beautinow perfume advent calendar

Beautinow, Europe’s leading niche fragrance retailer, launches the world’s first perfume advent calendar especially made for the niche perfume community.

THE NETHERLANDS, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of beauty products in form of an advent calendar isn't new. Many brands and retailers such as Chanel, Jo Malone, La Mer and Sephora all offer their own beauty themed advent calendars. They're popular during this time of the year as they are considered the perfect gift for friends and family during the gifting season.

While some advent calendars exist that are solely perfumes focused, Beautinow has launched its own perfume advent calendar that only consists of 25 niche perfumes from 25 brands. The term 'niche perfume' refers to fragrances from small perfumeries with more distinct scent profiles, like Mancera and Bortnikoff. Unlike niche fragrances, designer brands like Dior, Armani, and Hugo Boss offer fragrances that smell more 'mainstream'.

"We loved the idea of an advent calendar for niche fragrances. Not only is it a delight to receive a beautifully designed gift box, it also allows the lucky receiver to discover the beautiful world of niche fragrances," says the Netherlands based company. "If you're seeking to find a 'signature scent' and smell unique, you should absolutely order. Our advent calendar allows you to try a diverse range of scents and discover what you love," says Beautinow.

Beautinow has only released 100 sets of its niche perfume advent calendar this year. For those who want to try more fragrances, the company also offers many perfume samples for sale from a wide range of niche perfumeries.