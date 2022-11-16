Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,451 in the last 365 days.

Affordable Dental Implants in Springfield Available at DICE Dental

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

Dental implants in Springfield are now affordable thanks to DICE Dental.

We feel that dental care should be accessible to all, whether or not they have health insurance or dental coverage.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients missing a tooth or experiencing severe pain due to damage or decay can find affordable dental implants in Springfield from DICE Dental. A dental implant replaces a missing tooth root, restoring chewing and speaking capabilities to patients and helping improve their confidence.

A dental implant is placed into the patient’s jaw via a titanium screw. Once healed, a custom crown is placed on top of the screw, giving the implant a natural look and feel. While the entire procedure can take several months, patients say the wait is worth it. They can eat, speak, and smile again without pain or embarrassment.

At DICE Dental, dental implants start at only $750.

“We feel that dental care should be accessible to all, whether or not they have health insurance or dental coverage,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Springfield.

In addition to dental implants, dental crowns and dentures in Springfield are also available. Dental crowns start at $650, and dentures start at $499. Extractions are also available for only $99.

To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Springfield dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Discover DICE Dental in Springfield

You just read:

Affordable Dental Implants in Springfield Available at DICE Dental

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.