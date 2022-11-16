Affordable Dental Implants in Springfield Available at DICE Dental
Dental implants in Springfield are now affordable thanks to DICE Dental.
We feel that dental care should be accessible to all, whether or not they have health insurance or dental coverage.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients missing a tooth or experiencing severe pain due to damage or decay can find affordable dental implants in Springfield from DICE Dental. A dental implant replaces a missing tooth root, restoring chewing and speaking capabilities to patients and helping improve their confidence.
A dental implant is placed into the patient’s jaw via a titanium screw. Once healed, a custom crown is placed on top of the screw, giving the implant a natural look and feel. While the entire procedure can take several months, patients say the wait is worth it. They can eat, speak, and smile again without pain or embarrassment.
At DICE Dental, dental implants start at only $750.
“We feel that dental care should be accessible to all, whether or not they have health insurance or dental coverage,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Springfield.
In addition to dental implants, dental crowns and dentures in Springfield are also available. Dental crowns start at $650, and dentures start at $499. Extractions are also available for only $99.
To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Springfield dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
