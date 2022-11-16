How Do We Become Heaven-ready
To prepare us for Christ’s return, Norman presents a narrative walking reader through Daniels’s seven-year timeline.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of our correspondences with the author Norman Talsoe, we discussed a few topics. The first one is on how his book happened: he answers, “I had two visions: one in 2010 of a Red board saying in pitch black letters, ‘time is short for the return of Christ an extra pulse of information saying He will return in our lifetime. [ sic ] Two years later another vision told me I should write a book with the given title: God, The Here, and the Hereafter: The Way to Heaven.
Norman was eighty-two years old when he started writing a book that God asked him to write God, The Here, and the Hereafter. He was ninety-one when he published it. “Hardly the age to be an author,” Norman admits. This leads us to our second question: Why? Norman simply answers us with another question, “The Lord used multiple miracles in every step of convincing me to honor His request; how do you say no to God?”
According to Norman, mostly everyone knows enough about God, His Son Jesus, His birth, crucifixion, and He will return. However, many do not know that we are closer to Jesus’ return than [we] think; it will be in the coming generations’ lifetime, if not ours. To prepare us for the imminent return of Jesus Christ, Norman provides a timetable for the coming biblical apocalypse, detailing the critical moments to come in the pending apocalypse, from the emergence of the antichrist to the arrival of the False Prophet and even the final battle between Satan and God himself.
"God, The Here, and the Hereafter" is a recipient of The US Review of Books Recommended Seal. Norman was praised for his “well-organized materials, which are obviously the result of serious research, and for the balance given to the individual perspective that he and his readers may share as they consider his theory.”
Barbara Bamberger Scott of the USRB further sheds some positive light on Norman and his work by saying, “He has deftly drawn together actual happenings of the twenty-first century with biblical prophecy, presenting their connectivity in the form of an alert to thinking people, whatever their religious beliefs, that “we live in the end times.” Read the full review here.
Jack Chambers of the Pacific Book Review also applauds Norman for his “heartfelt, thought-provoking, and engaging” work. Jack concludes his review by recommending it to Christian and religious readers seeking answers to how the final years of the world will go according to the Bible. Read the full review here.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase "God, The Here, and the Hereafter: The Way to Heaven" at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Norman’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' booth.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Raquel Martinez
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Spotlight | TV Interview with Norman Talsoe