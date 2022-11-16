Submit Release
Enerflex Ltd. Amends Record Date for Dividend Payable on January 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of U.S. federal holidays, Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex") has amended the record date for its dividend payable on January 12, 2023 (the "Payment Date"), from November 24, 2022 to November 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date has also been amended, from November 23, 2022 to November 28, 2022. The dividend amount of $0.025 per share and the Payment Date are unchanged.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, delivering natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and produced water solutions.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures, operate in more than 100 locations in: Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media enquiries, contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali
President &
Chief Executive Officer		 Senior Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer		 Vice President,
Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: (403) 387-6325 Tel: (403) 236-6857 Tel: (403) 717-4953

 


Primary Logo

