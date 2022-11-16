Run the Day, eseo announce partnership to boost Philadelphia running community

eseo founder Ian Campbell experienced Run the Day’s race management services first-hand alongside Flo Butcher at the Guts & Glory Run to support the Chrohn's & Colitis Foundation

The two Philadelphia-based platforms will share resources and integrate services to develop best-in-class solutions for runners and race directors.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Run the Day, a provider of race timing and registration services to the Philadelphia running community for two-plus decades, and eseo, a mission-driven sports app reinventing how local athletes connect, today announced a partnership to develop mobile-friendly race registration for runners and race directors.

eseo will enhance its in-app features for running enthusiasts by leveraging Run the Day’s race registration and fundraising services, which have supported over 75,000 runners and raised nearly $12M for good causes. Launched earlier this year across Philadelphia, eseo offers a unique way to find local training partners, activities, and upcoming competitions.

“Races have long been a way to bring communities together and raise money for important causes. We’re excited for the new opportunities our collaboration will create to do both through technology,” said eseo founder Ian Campbell.

While Run The Day and eseo will maintain their independent brands, the partnership’s commitment to shared resources and integrated services will empower runners and race directors with:

streamlined registration experiences

improved discoverability of races

expanded promotional opportunities

About eseo

eseo (“ee-z-oh”) is Philadelphia’s first community sports resource. Athletes use eseo’s website and mobile app to connect with others interested in running and basketball plus discover the communities, races and events throughout the city to stay active.

To learn more, visit www.eseosports.com

About Run the Day

Run the Day is the premier Southeastern PA Chronotrack timing partner. In addition to timing services in the Greater Philadelphia area, Run the Day offers national services such as online registration, fundraising, race management, and advertising.

To learn more, visit www.runtheday.com

