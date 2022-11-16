THE BOOK "CANNABIS WARS," WHICH WON THE 2022 GLOBAL BOOKS AWARD, WAS BANNED FROM FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

ASHQELON, ISRAEL, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "Cannabis Wars," the new winner of the Global Books Award (gold medal in the health category), was blocked from publication on Facebook and Instagram.

The book "Cannabis Wars - The Incredible True Story of the Medical Cannabis Underground" was blocked for sponsored advertising on Facebook and Instagram a few weeks after it was published in Israel in June 2021. Despite this, the book became a bestseller in Israel, a candidate for the Brenner Award, the Israeli Minister of Culture Award, and a "cult" book in the cannabis community. This month it was published in an English edition on Amazon and declared a gold medal winner in the Global Books Award. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCD7X9KV

The author of the book, Tom Wegner, through his lawyer Eldad Aharoni, sent a warning letter to META (operator of Facebook and Instagram) in which he warned that if he is not allowed to publish freely, he will file a lawsuit in court (in Israel, his homeland).

"This is a scandal of severe censorship on freedom of speech," says Tom Wegner; "the book conveys real stories of medical cannabis patients and their families, who demand an urgent change in the global cannabis policy, which prevents many patients from acute medical treatment. Social networks prevented me from advertising this book and its testimonies as if they were being used as a censor on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, who are afraid of change. I intend to take legal action against this gagging."

The book "Cannabis Wars" includes the personal stories of dozens of activists, patients, and professionals who shared their stories and knowledge with Wegner's book.

From an underground movement of selfless angels to world-renowned doctors and researchers who sacrificed their names and livelihood for the good of others, Cannabis Wars gives a unique, never-seen-before glimpse into the medical world's backyard: the draconic cannabis laws and their infuriating consequences, the special interest groups backing them, and the lives of those willing to pay a heavy price to help strangers in need.

Cannabis Wars gives a powerful voice to those previously unheard. The book tells the authentic story of a devoted community fighting for its existence – men and women, cancer and epilepsy patients, parents of children on the autistic spectrum, pain syndromes patients, PTSD and shell-shocked veterans, and their awe-inspiring selflessness in the face of impossible circumstances.

For more info, reach out to Tom Wegner at tom@update.org.il