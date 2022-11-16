Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,641 in the last 365 days.

Rockset Achieves 84% Faster Performance For Real-Time Analytics With Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

The leading real-time analytics company raises the bar on compute efficiency in the cloud and joins the Intel Disruptor Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, today unveiled a new release that leverages 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators, and also announced a strategic collaboration with Intel. Now part of the Intel Disruptor Program, Rockset works closely with Intel for bi-directional roadmap alignment to build solutions that deliver best-in-class price-performance to customers, empowering organizations to scale real-time analytics efficiently in the cloud.

Rockset’s real-time analytics database is built for sub-second analytics on streaming data. Hundreds of modern data applications, including personalization engines, logistics tracking, game monetization, anomaly detection and IoT applications are powered by Rockset. Built for the cloud-native era, Rockset achieves maximum compute efficiency by leveraging its Converged Index™ and by separating compute and storage in the cloud. With Rockset, data and engineering teams can iterate faster and more efficiently scale their data applications in the cloud.

“When compared to cloud data warehouses that are designed for business intelligence workloads, Rockset offers faster query performance at lower compute cost, because it is designed for developers building data applications,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor has enabled us to push the limits of our real-time analytics database, providing customers up to 84% more throughput for data applications.”

Available for early access to Rockset customers today, the new release optimized for 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPUs significantly improves the compute efficiency for both streaming data ingestion and query performance at any scale. To demonstrate the performance gains, Rockset ran the Star Schema Benchmark, an industry-standard benchmark for query performance of data applications. Rockset achieved a 84% speedup on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, making real-time analytics in the cloud more compute-efficient than ever before.

Rockset Joins Intel Disruptor Program

Rockset’s invitation to Intel’s Disruptor Program is an acknowledgment of the industry’s need for real-time analytics and Rockset’s market leadership. The Disrupter Program enables Rockset to push the limits of innovation through bi-directional roadmap development and multi-channel go-to-market activities.

“Data infrastructure has evolved towards sub-second processing being the new normal, and Intel recognizes the value of Rockset’s highly compute-efficient real-time analytics database, supporting automated decision making for our customers,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation. “Collaborating with high growth technology companies such as Rockset is essential in reaching new levels of efficiency and performance for real-time data and data applications in the cloud, further optimizing current and future Intel architectures.”

Supporting Resources

About Rockset
Rockset, the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, delivers fast analytics on real-time data with surprising efficiency. Search, join and aggregate any data at scale with sub-second response. Scale efficiently with Rockset’s converged indexing and built-in connectors. Build data apps in weeks, not months, regardless of the shape of your data. For more information, go to rockset.com.

Media Contact
Amy McDowell
Offleash PR for Rockset
rockset@offleashpr.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rockset Achieves 84% Faster Performance For Real-Time Analytics With Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.