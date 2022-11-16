Rockset Achieves 84% Faster Performance For Real-Time Analytics With Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

The leading real-time analytics company raises the bar on compute efficiency in the cloud and joins the Intel Disruptor Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, today unveiled a new release that leverages 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators, and also announced a strategic collaboration with Intel. Now part of the Intel Disruptor Program , Rockset works closely with Intel for bi-directional roadmap alignment to build solutions that deliver best-in-class price-performance to customers, empowering organizations to scale real-time analytics efficiently in the cloud.



Rockset’s real-time analytics database is built for sub-second analytics on streaming data. Hundreds of modern data applications, including personalization engines, logistics tracking, game monetization, anomaly detection and IoT applications are powered by Rockset. Built for the cloud-native era, Rockset achieves maximum compute efficiency by leveraging its Converged Index™ and by separating compute and storage in the cloud. With Rockset, data and engineering teams can iterate faster and more efficiently scale their data applications in the cloud.

“When compared to cloud data warehouses that are designed for business intelligence workloads, Rockset offers faster query performance at lower compute cost, because it is designed for developers building data applications,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor has enabled us to push the limits of our real-time analytics database, providing customers up to 84% more throughput for data applications.”

Available for early access to Rockset customers today, the new release optimized for 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPUs significantly improves the compute efficiency for both streaming data ingestion and query performance at any scale. To demonstrate the performance gains, Rockset ran the Star Schema Benchmark, an industry-standard benchmark for query performance of data applications. Rockset achieved a 84% speedup on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, making real-time analytics in the cloud more compute-efficient than ever before.

Rockset Joins Intel Disruptor Program

Rockset’s invitation to Intel’s Disruptor Program is an acknowledgment of the industry’s need for real-time analytics and Rockset’s market leadership. The Disrupter Program enables Rockset to push the limits of innovation through bi-directional roadmap development and multi-channel go-to-market activities.

“Data infrastructure has evolved towards sub-second processing being the new normal, and Intel recognizes the value of Rockset’s highly compute-efficient real-time analytics database, supporting automated decision making for our customers,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation. “Collaborating with high growth technology companies such as Rockset is essential in reaching new levels of efficiency and performance for real-time data and data applications in the cloud, further optimizing current and future Intel architectures.”

Supporting Resources

About Rockset

Rockset, the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, delivers fast analytics on real-time data with surprising efficiency. Search, join and aggregate any data at scale with sub-second response. Scale efficiently with Rockset’s converged indexing and built-in connectors. Build data apps in weeks, not months, regardless of the shape of your data. For more information, go to rockset.com.

Media Contact

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Rockset

rockset@offleashpr.com



