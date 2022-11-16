SportFansPass announces its Mint date for revealing NFTs to the fans of upcoming Football season
“Cheerful moments for Fans to Applaud their favorite team for the most awaited upcoming Football Season”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement of sports enthusiasts & football fans is increasing day by day at SportFansPass for the reveal of Raffle winners and the NFTs Mint date. The winners of this whitelist spot are to be declared on 17th November 2022; 5:00 PM UTC & the Mint of NFTs are to begin on 18th November 2022 at 8:30 PM UTC. The winners of the these raffle spots will be allowed to MINT a maximum of 2NFTS from a collection of 200 NFTs per participating country.
Successful allotment winners of these NFTs can support & cheer for their favorite team. It is for the first time that Football themed NFTs are being articulated and crafted by artists to make a collection of 6,400 exclusive NFTs of all participating countries of the upcoming Football event.
"To begin with, our project is made for football fans, and there is no way we will be missing the upcoming Football season for our fans to cheer globally”, says Yassine Mazrara, Founder Director of Sports Fans Pass, who has helped develop and promote the project. (Twitter Profile - @YassineMazrara)
Yassin conveyed that the project has received an overwhelming response with 21,000 plus participations for the whitelist spot. To create a fair chance for all those who couldn't participate in the whitelist which is nearing its close date, the project has created a public Mint page for all interested NFT enthusiasts to MINT their favorite NFTs on the MINT date 18th November 2022 at 8:30 PM UTC
Yassine also conveyed that all the NFTs of SportFansPass will be specially minted for some of the most important sports events organized globally. The project has laid emphasis to ensure that it is purely based on the progress of the tournament and that there is no question of any gambling or betting, where Fans get to earn more through airdrops for every match their preferred team plays, irrespective of whether they win or lose.
The key benefits of these NFTs are that the pass holders will receive guaranteed airdrops of SFP tokens as and when their team progresses and goes to the next level. A few selected pass holders will also win PlayStations, beIN SPORTS devices, and cash rewards at the end of the tournament.
SportFansPass have been in development for the past eight months, and it is planned to reveal Fan passes as NFTs for the upcoming Football Seasons of 2022, 2026, 2030, and so on for the later events as well.
The project has already gained 26,000 plus Followers on its Twitter handle https://twitter.com/sportfanspass with fans commenting regularly on the post participations. The Discord server community of like-minded people is filled with sports enthusiasts — who are already talking about sports and NFTs and are sharing their portfolios and excitement about upcoming football events and other sporting events.
Unlike existing sports NFTs, SportFansPass is a one-of-its-kind NFT which will bring a change in how fans enjoy their favorite sports events on an interesting innovative platform, with a promising future of NFTs.
