Feed Phytogenic Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

The Increasing Production of Animal Feed has readily aided the Feed Phytogenic Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Feed Phytogenic Market size is estimated to reach $1,179 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Owing to the antibiotic-free nature of phytogenics and other health-related benefits of phytogenics in animals, the Feed Phytogenic Industry is predicted to grow. Phytogenics are non-antibiotic feed additives produced from plants that are added to cattle feed to boost performance. Phytogenics are found in plants such as herbs and spices, oleoresins, tubers, roots, and leaves. Feed phytogenics are available as oils like Caraway oil or extracts in dried, powdered, or solid form. Feed additives have a favorable impact on a variety of animal life processes, assisting in the prevention of disease outbreaks and promoting healthy growth. These botanicals or plant-based feed additives offer a healthy alternative to antibiotic-free feed additives. They have antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidative effects, resulting in fewer harmful microorganisms and more balanced gut flora. Caraway oil is used to treat digestive issues such as heartburn, bloating, gas, loss of appetite, and moderate stomach and intestinal spasms. Growth in the animal feed sector is projected to have a favorable influence on the market throughout the forecast period, owing to rising meat demand and increased investment in breed maintenance. The market is projected to benefit from increased phytogenic fortification in bovine feed as a means of enhancing taste and inducing high feed intake for growth and reproductive performance. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the existence of significant livestock populations and their expansion. Moreover, the increasing demand for feed and increased awareness of the need for quality feed among livestock farmers and feed purchasers.

2. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop Feed Phytogenics for various applications.

3. The robust growth in the animal feed sector and increase in the Demand for Organic Solutions for pet food nutrition are driving the Feed Phytogenic Market. However, the COVID-19 Impact and Side Effects of Phytochemicals is one of the major factors impeding the Feed Phytogenic market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Feed Phytogenic Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Essential Oil Segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021, and it is expected to expand at the quickest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027. Essential oils like caraway oil and others are increasingly being utilized in animal feed as feed phytogenics to replace antibiotic growth boosters, which are currently banned as feed additives.

2. The ruminants segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The phytogenics market is projected to be driven by increased fortification in ruminant feed, which reduces methane gas production and improves feed efficiency, resulting in increased environmental safety and cheaper feed additives costs.

3. The Feed Phytogenic market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 40% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.

4. A rising number of livestock producers are requesting higher feed conversion ratios and antibiotic-free feed additives, which is driving demand for botany-based feed additives. Worldwide feed output grew from 871.0 million metric tons in 2011 to 1069.7 million metric tons in 2017, according to the Alltech Global Feed Survey study published in 2018.

5. According to the study done by Farm Journal in 2020, 82% of households in the United States buy organic pet food on a regular basis. Owners of pets remain very sensitive and are increasingly being concerned about the safety, quality, and source of the ingredients involved in the manufacturing of pet food products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Feed Phytogenic industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Royal DSM

3. Pancosma SA

4. EI Du Pont De Nemours

5. Kemin Industries

