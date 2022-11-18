Helion Ventures Invests and Partners with VMeta3
Helion Ventures, a Dubai venture capitalist, to invest and partner up with VMeta3, a mataverse project aiming to enter the Dubai market.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai venture capitalist Helion Ventures enters a new area of investment as it decided to partner up and invest in VMeta3, the First High-Poly Modeling Technique Metaverse to provide a life-like experience with "Any-Fi" economic incentive into the new mindset of Behavior to Earn. The deal was closed on November 14th at the office of Helion Ventures and in the presence of the CEO of Helion Ventures and the COO of VMeta3.
The company’s concept was of interest to Helion Ventures, and it is the first metaverse-related project to join the growing portfolio of the venture capital. VMeta3 envisions a world where users can freely create and explore digital worlds, own virtual property, conduct business, buy and sell goods, interact with the AI of their digital avatars, and much more.
This partnership is not only about Helion Ventures investing money into VMeta3; they plan to also introduce VMeta3 to the right combination of people that will have added value to their project and help VMeta3 penetrate the market successfully.
The Co-Founder and CEO of Helion Ventures Oliver von Wolff said: “The metaverse is the next big thing in web3 and it is exciting to get on board its growth by investing in an interesting and creative project such as VMeta3”. Jobs Chang, Founder and CEO of VMeta3 says: “The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community, and we are pleased to receive investment and partner with Helion Ventures to take this vision forward and be present in Dubai. I always say: Never predict the future, instead create the future! Through our cooperation, this is exactly what we aim to do”. Muhammad Hamza, MENA CEO, added that: “VMeta3 aims to provide the First High-Poly Modelling Technique Metaverse to provide a lifelike experience for its users and provide standards such as protection of IP for artists that is challenging the industry today. VMeta3 will be launching its Alpha by Q1 2023. The token sale is now open for potential partners and pioneers who want to be a part of our eco-system via Helion Ventures, Dubai".
Helion Ventures has a vision for the companies they choose to invest in and certain criteria that must be met by the company wanting to get on board, and that’s what VMeta3 did, by building and providing a life-like experience in the digital world and allowing their users to strive and live in a digital ecosystem in the comforts of their computer and mobile devices.
About Helion Ventures
Helion Ventures is a venture capital based in Dubai, to be regulated by DIFC. They focus on investing in early-stage tokens/coins, Fintech/Blockchain projects, Metaverse, and DeFi in the MENA region and Africa. They have been a part of the region’s Ecosystem with strong connections and roots in the Middle East ever since 1999.
Helion Ventures sees itself as a venture capitalist & builder with entrepreneurial values for a select segment of investors.
Helion Ventures pride in having access to the future unicorns of the market, and in cooperation with their partners' networks. They are also able to be present in the growth of the companies throughout their entire journey.
Visit Helion Ventures website for more information: https://www.helion-ventures.com/
About VMeta3:
VMeta3 is the First High-Poly Modeling Technique Metaverse to provide a life-like experience with "Any-Fi" economic incentive into the new mindset of Behavior to Earn.
The High-Poly Modeling Technique is their Metaverse Standard that makes them stand out and be unique from other types of Metaverse in comparison (Over 5.4 million Poly resolution). This quality can fulfil the future web3 business rigid needs, such as some specific industries like Fashion requiring high detail in their digital products.
VMeta3 provides unique NFT standards that ensure the IP of the actual artist is protected by the encrypted file in the blockchain whereas each NFT that is minted from VMeta3 will be initiated from VMeta3 timestamp. The project envisions a world where users can freely create and explore digital worlds, own virtual property, conduct business, buy and sell goods, interact with the AI of their digital avatars, and much more. By building and providing a life-like experience in the digital world, VMeta3 allows their users to strive and live in a digital ecosystem in the comforts of their computer and mobile devices.
VMeta3 intends to make a world where people can experience limitless possibilities and create avatars for a variety of purposes, making it easier for people to meet one another and collaborate. Enabling the possibility for people from around the world to enter a vast digital landscape, co-exist, and experience the unique Metaverse together.
Visit VMeta3 website for more information: https://www.vmeta3.net
