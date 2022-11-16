Cognitive Analytics Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Analytics Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $14.95 billion by 2027. Cognitive analytics is a data-driven method that employs intelligent technology to collect, extract, manage, and control data and data sources. It lets firms and corporations use data acquired from numerous data sources to make decisions and gain business intelligence. Companies use cognitive analytics tools and services to gain access to larger and more diverse data sets. When managed effectively with cognitive analytics technologies, these data sets can deliver meaningful human-like insights to any business user, even if he or she is not technically sophisticated. Cognitive analytics applies human-like intelligence to specific activities and combines a variety of clever technologies such as semantics, artificial intelligence algorithms, deep learning, and machine learning. A cognitive application can get smarter and more effective over time by learning from its interactions with data and humans using such strategies. It combines artificial intelligence and data analytics to allow analytic systems to think like humans.

Key Takeaways

1. The fraud and risk management segment in the cognitive analytics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The cognitive analytics market is predicted to expand in the fraud and risk management application, as it assists firms in analyzing and clarifying ambiguous and unclear data, as well as identifying known and undiscovered risk indicators.

2. Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, owing primarily to the region's growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing private and public investments in the healthcare sector to meet the rising population's unmet medical needs, and expanding pharmaceutical industry.

3. The growing usage of cloud technology among small and medium-sized businesses opens up a wide variety of potential for the global Cognitive Analytics Market. The need for cognitive systems is increasing in large enterprises, and it is likely to expand in SMBs as a result of cloud-based services. As the cost of adopting cognitive computing in the business is reduced via cloud-based deployment, the total demand for cloud-based services rises.

4. Big data technologies have recognized the boundaries between batch and real-time processing, which has increased the adoption of business cognitive computing by enabling organizations to deploy data and processes where they exist, based on data governance, financial, and data gravity requirements.

Segmental Analysis:

Cognitive Analytics Market Segment Analysis – By Application

Cognitive analytics has a wide range of applications, including asset management, fraud and risk management, customer analysis and personalization, sales and marketing management, supply chain management, and others (network management and workforce management). During the projected period, the fraud and risk management application is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. The cognitive analytics market is predicted to expand in the fraud and risk management application, as it assists firms in analyzing and clarifying ambiguous and unclear data, as well as identifying known and undiscovered risk indicators. Companies in both the public and commercial sectors use vast amounts of data both internally and externally. As a result, they see the necessity to employ a risk management strategy that is proactive rather than reactive. Cognitive systems can uncover deep concealed anomalies and patterns that are nearly hard to detect using traditional approaches by combining data processing capacity with learning skills. Credit card companies are one of the most popular targets for cyber attackers. They're alluring targets, with trillions of dollars moving through their systems. As a result, the United States alone had over 270,000 reports of credit card theft in 2019, more than doubling the number in 2017. American Express issues 114 million credit cards in 106 countries, with customers spending $1.2 trillion every year on products and services. So there are a lot of transactions and decisions to make. For more than a decade, the company has been working on AI fraud management, and it is ready to unveil its tenth key model for monitoring and lowering fraud risk.

Cognitive Analytics Market Segment Analysis - By Industry

By End-Use Industry, Cognitive Analytics Market has been segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Retail, and Other Industries. The Healthcare segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The fast adoption of big data and cloud computing has made cognitive analytics more accessible and accurate to a wide range of end-user industries, including the healthcare sector, which is likely to see greater acceptance of these solutions during the projection period. With the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, as well as an increase in clinical tests, there is an increased demand for data assimilation and advanced data analytics solutions to identify disease patterns and identify new drugs for treatment.

Cognitive Analytics Market Share Segment Analysis - Geography

By Geography, Cognitive Analytics Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, owing primarily to the region's growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing private and public investments in the healthcare sector to meet the rising population's unmet medical needs, and expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cognitive Analytics Industry are -

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Google

3. IBM

4. Intel

5. Microsoft

