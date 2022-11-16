Launch of Irvtec
Announcement of the launch of a new website Irvtec.comISLE OF MAN, BRITISH ISLES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Si Irving CEO of Irvtec announced today of the launch of a new technology site: Irvtec.com.
“Today I am pleased to announce the launch of our new website Irvtec.com. We aim to be a trusted technical resource. There are many internet sites and companies which review and cover the release of popular mainstream technical products. We believe that there are many areas and products in the technology market that are not covered sufficiently by current review sites. We will be reviewing these products and will be talking about many other popular niche technologies which don’t get much coverage on the Internet”
Irvtec will cover a broad spectrum of technologies ranging from hardware, software, applications, hosting, VPN’s, WordPress plugins, cell phones. The reviews will not just cover newly released technology, they will also look back at popular technology that has been released in the past. There are many products that have been released and have been within the public domain for many years whilst still proving popular. These technologies can benefit from reviews with a new 2022 perspective providing fresh, unbiased reviews.
An initial set of articles covered by Irvtec include.
• A review of the popular range of Magch tablets.: www.irvtec.com/magch/
• A review of the popular children’s toy Yphone: www.irvtec.com/yphone/
• A retro look at the MacBook air 11 inch, which continues to prove a popular product today, 10 years later: www.irvtec.com/macbook-air-11-inch/
• A review of the widely used ifvod TV app: https://irvtec.com/ifvod/
• And a review of the Alienware Aura 2019, which was released several years ago but still remains popular today: https://irvtec.com/alienware-aurora-2019-2/
About Irvtec: Based on the Isle of Man, in the British Isles, and run by a small dedicated team, Irvtec.com is looking to provide clear, concise and fresh reviews regarding a range of widely used technology to a global market. In addition, Irvtec will be answering widely asked technical queries which have received little attention and coverage on the internet.
Si Irving
Irvtec
