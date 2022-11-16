Common Mistakes That Harm Mobile Phones
Find a variety of mobile phone cases for all brands and all models of mobile phones in Thikishop, as well as the right accessories for any mobile phone to pair with.”ATHENS, GREECE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One can spend even 1000 euros on a mobile phone but not put a mobile phone case in the first place. And yet many parameters may contribute to a breakdown or even irreparable damage to a precious smartphone.
A careless move, while near water, has no turning back for the mobile phone, and if it falls in, there is almost certainly nothing to be done to save it.
Leaving the smartphone exposed to dust or sand in the summer - which always finds its way into the most unlikely places - is almost certain to cause gradual wear and tear on the device.
In the best case, a scratch can be caused on the screen, especially when wiping it or putting it in the bag. Dust that accumulates at the charging point of the device is also bad news which can gradually cause moisture to oxidize and the inability to charge the device.
If the sun can tan the skin with classic tanning, it can do the same to the mobile phone. The temperatures that develop on its screen, especially when it faces the sun directly, may exceed 40 degrees Celsius. The possibility of getting a permanent shadow on the mobile screen, or a yellowing, is significant.
And of course, the most classic moment is when the mobile falls from one’s hands - and devilishly always with the screen down - assisted by slippery hands… If it hits rocks, a scratch is the best option. Replacing a broken screen costs a lot depending on the brand of the mobile phone... plus the hassle of waiting for the repair.
A phone case or waterproof case is an investment that should be done right from the start of a phone purchase. Keep water and minor accidents away. To maintain a mobile phone case, clean it regularly. Also, do not skip the parts of the mobile that collect dust, dirt, and sand, clean them with alcohol and a cotton swab.
Alternatively, if dirt and sand cannot get off at all, it is wise to use some scotch tape to clean up the most stubborn spots. Installing a tempered glass screen protector is extra protection for a mobile phone in combination with a phone case.
A mobile phone is one of the items that people rarely part with anymore, and take care of most of the time like their "eyes", especially if it has cost a fortune.
Common mistakes may damage a mobile in addition to placing a mobile phone case and all should try to avoid them.
Certainly, original phone chargers are more expensive than fakes. However, the second category does not have the function of stopping charging when the mobile battery is full. This has the effect of continuing to fill it with energy, eventually damaging the healthy mobile phone battery.
It is not possible to spend money on a good mobile phone but not on a correspondingly good case. And that's because nobody wants the screen to break on the first drop or get scratched within a month. The solution is to buy it beforehand and get a good case to protect it.
Both heat and cold can damage mobile phones. That's why avoid leaving it for a long time (or even a little) in the sun. Also, for the same reasons never let it outside for a long time in the cold but it's something that happens less often so it's also less dangerous.
