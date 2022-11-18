Procolored Empowering Small Businesses with Affordable DTF Printers
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global print-on-demand market is growing rapidly and has eclipsed $4.90 billion in worth in 2021. Young businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to leverage the lucrative opportunities this industry has to offer are constantly seeking better-performing printers and technologies, and Procolored answered.
Procolored is China’s premier retailer of printing products, offering an eclectic catalog comprised of some of the finest UV & DTF printers, DTF Transfer printers, and printing accessories. The brand shifted its focus to refining and perfecting its direct-to-film (DTF) technologies and now presents its flagships to small businesses across the globe.
The company’s Single Head A4 Direct to Film Printer comes available at a highly approachable price and was specifically designed to give emerging POD businesses the much-needed edge over their competition.
Powered by a range of advanced technologies, Procolored’s A4 Single Head Printer is considered among the best DTF printers the current market has to offer. It is considerably faster than contemporary A3 direct to film printers and consumes minimal amounts of ink per printing cycle, further increasing its cost-efficiency.
According to Procolored’s technicians, the A4 DTF Printer can complete a single sheet-print cycle within only two to four minutes. It also comes equipped with PRO RIP software which supports multi-image imports and a variety of different printing patterns.
Lightweight and exquisitely portable, Procolored’s A4 is the best DTF printer for small businesses that want to become more familiar with DTF technology and explore the benefits it has to offer.
As the premier retailer of boutique DTF printers, Procolored also offers a host of high-end printer products for professionals. Its flagship Single Head A3+ DTF Printer is a freshly updated version of the beloved Single Head A3, boasting a variety of new improvements.
According to the manufacturer’s details, one of the most prominent upgrades to Procolored’s A3+ DTF Printer is the “anti-scratch function, which can prevent the film from scratching the printhead, and the ink tanks are hidden inside the machine, which makes the ink smell significantly harder to spread. It won’t take up a lot of space due to its compact design.”
The A3+ Direct to Film Printer was designed to work in synergy with the critically acclaimed PRO RIP program, enabling its users to seamlessly work on multiple designs. One of the main advantages this printer offers is its lightning-fast printing speed; its performance is estimated to eclipse that of other high-end DTF printers by a whopping sixty percent.
While being perfect for professionals, Procolored’s Single Head A3+ DTF Printer is also an excellent choice for small and medium-sized brands. It is remarkably easy to use and beginner-friendly, largely thanks to its streamlined setup and straightforward printing process.
More information about Procolored and its products is available on the company’s official website www.procolored.com or email to admin@procolored.com
