Successful Mongolian young rider "Murun Purevdorj"
He started riding motorcycle at age 3 years oldULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this edition of the portrait program, a young motor sports athlete, IAF P. Moron participated. He first became interested in technology following his grandfather and father, and learned to ride a motorcycle at the age of six. After that, he started practicing motor sports. He has not only achieved great success internationally, but he is also preparing to participate in the World Championship next year, which is equivalent to the "Olympics" of motor sports.
Won't you introduce yourself? When did you start practicing motor sports?
My name is Purevdorji Muren. He will be 26 years old soon. An international master, has been practicing motor sports for more than 10 years. He first learned to ride a motorcycle at the age of six. My grandfather and father are technical people and the reason why I got into motor sports. On top of that, my father is a motor sports and racing athlete. And an international master.
- Of course, his family influenced him. How do you prepare?
Tried riding a motorcycle. Since then, I have been "addicted". My father taught me a lot and prepared me. I do my cross country training in the open field on the road. He goes out for a run in the morning and trains on his motorcycle during the day. In the afternoon, I went out to ride my bike or run for the sunset. When preparing for the competition, they train five days a week. Other times, I train three times a week or so. So, try hard, prepare well, prepare your mind and succeed.
- Do parents tend to ban sports because they are too risky?
My friends are very interested in motor sports because I race. But there are times when mom and dad don't agree. In general, any sport is dangerous. Technical sports are said to be dangerous, but it's different from the old racing days. Improved protection, gear and helmets. It will protect the human brain, so there is no need to worry because it has been designed for concussion protection.
In general, everything is risky. Whether it's a business or a sport, there's nothing to be afraid of if you use the right protection and equipment and follow the rules.
- Motorcycle sport for you?
Motorsport requires endurance. A technical sport in the sense that it releases a lot of adrenaline. All muscles work. Especially fine muscles work. Sports of the brain besides muscles.
- Did you say that you have been away from motor sports for some time?
I went to Melbourne, Australia in 2016 and came back in 2020. Business management has generally studied in depth in the field of marketing. It has been three or four years since I left the sport. He came in the middle and had a race. I also went to big and big tournaments, studied the experience, and said, "If you prepare like this, it's fine."
- Have you ever been discouraged after an injury?
It never crossed my mind that I would get injured and quit motorsport. It seems to fit physiologically. You learn something from every risk. And learning means gaining life experience. Therefore, next time, learn not to repeat the previous mistakes as much as possible.
- What kind of motor sports do you practice?
Races in all types of moto sports. For example, the Enduro National Champion, the Cross National Champion, and the 2021 National Rally Champion. They are trying to race tomorrow and the day after. It's a sport that has developed all over the world. An athlete's income per race is 100,000 dollars.
- Won't you talk about your club?
Since 2000, my father founded the first official club in Mongolia called Storm Riders. Since that time, it has produced almost countless athletes. I always look forward to the weekend. It's really fun to go out and talk under a tree or by the river on a half-day. For me, I don't think age or time matters when you find something you like. It's never too late. No matter how old you are, you can find something you like.
- He said he is going to the World Cup. Have you started preparing?
Last year, he competed in the 2021 Silkway World Series points competition. He came away with three trophies. But the "Dakar Rally" that is going to go now has a long history. The world's largest motorcycle competition. It can be said that it is the Olympics of motorcycle sports. Race for 14 days. I'm just getting ready. In fact, preparations have already begun. This time, the main goal is to get ahead rather than finish the course. Mongolian athletes also go. Otherwise, there is an attitude of Asian athletes who go to compete and think, "Maybe this one thing will finish the road. It must be out of the middle." I want to change that.
- How do you relieve stress?
Recommend to others, ride your motorcycle when you're stressed. It's beautiful. Let's say that all thoughts are forgotten.
- Family support is also very important?
Family is very important. It helps a lot emotionally. Dad will record me while I'm racing. Actually, my father is watching. When I jump up to watch it later, the phone moves with me. Those videos are so funny to watch.
- Do you get a lot of fun doing motor sports?
After training for a long time and competing with each other, finishing in the top three, or just finishing the race successfully... All these feelings are amazing.
Thank you so much for your time.
Murun Purevdorj
KTM Mongolia
+976 88188888
ktmmurun@gmail.com
