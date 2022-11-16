Ynvisible Launches New Digital Signage Solution at Electronica 2022

Ynvisible Digital Signage Solution

SWEDEN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ynvisible, the most cost-effective e-paper display manufacturer on the market, is launching its new Digital Signage Solution at Electronica 2022. This new product encompasses a simple large format e-paper display with digital and alphanumeric capabilities, that has been designed for ultra-low power applications. It enables, for example, retail outlets customized for both indoor and outdoor use, a development that is set to revolutionize on-shelf and on-pack messaging that electronic OEMs will be eager to capitalize upon.

In today’s retail world customers are not only well informed, but they are also constantly reviewing prices across stores to get the best outcome. In the current hyper-competitive market, if a customer’s needs aren’t met, they simply take their business elsewhere—to a brand that will deliver a more positive experience. For those retailers that understand the importance of a customer-centric business model, the need for dynamic signage is paramount, but the increasing energy prices have created a demand for lower power consumption and more affordable digital signage solutions.

“It’s no longer a matter of whether dynamic information is better than static information, but rather how dynamic information must be delivered,” says Keith Morton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Ynvisible. “Real-time displays enable retailers to show customers the information they require with maximum personalization, but until now, the availability of digital signage in-store has been cost prohibitive. In many cases the market has been mesmerized by the sophistication of state-of-the-art technology, which has proved inaccessible due to a high unit cost. Ynvisible is up to five times cheaper than the competition and we believe that dynamic information must be delivered in the most sustainable way possible, increasing positive customer opinions and saving stores money in electricity and resources,” he concludes.

Swedish digital display company Microbus Electronic Service AB agrees there is an urgent need for cost-effective large-format e-paper. “There is currently a gap in the market for technologies like Ynvisible’s Digital Signage Solution that provide clients with effective tools that fulfill all their needs for basic dynamic signage. Large format e-paper allows customers to display dynamic information easily without having to make large investments in sophisticated technologies that, frankly, are not required. In many circumstances, for example in retail stores and supermarkets, the requirement is for a thin and lightweight, battery-driven digital display with alphanumeric capabilities. This is what Ynvisible delivers.” says Jan Niskala, CEO of Microbus Electronic Service AB.

The Ynvisible team will be at Electronica 2022 (Hall B5, booth 118) between November 15th-18th discussing its new Digital Signage Solution alongside its other range of products. In addition, Ynvisible’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Keith Morton, will deliver a presentation on November 16th at 15:45 in Hall 1, stand 263, on the topic of established and new applications for printed e-paper displays.

