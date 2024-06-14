Junkosha Launches New Website for Easy Access to Catheter Related Product Samples

Junkosha catheter related website homepage

Junkosha has unveiled the launch of its new website designed to simplify the process of ordering both Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing and Etched PTFE Liner samples

CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Materials specialist and pioneer of FEP based Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing, Junkosha, has unveiled the launch of its new website designed to simplify the process of ordering both Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing and Etched PTFE Liner samples. The company, with over 70 years of expertise in high-performance polymers, has launched the user-friendly platform based off the feedback from customers, offering a fast and efficient way to access the catheter related product samples essential for accelerating product development.

The new website enables customers to easily download product catalogs, before they take the step of requesting samples. With an intuitive interface, users can request samples from Junkosha’s extensive product lineup of Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing and customized Etched PTFE Liners with ease. Whether from stock or customized to order, samples are processed and shipped directly from our factory, ensuring quick delivery times. Additionally, the new website provides direct access to our team of Sales Engineers, who are available to offer assistance and guidance, helping customers choose the best possible solutions for their specific needs.

“With this new website, Junkosha is meeting the needs of customers who are looking to speed up their product development process seamlessly,” said Mike Winterling, COO of Junkosha USA. “Our new website is a testament to Junkosha’s commitment to being the number one partner by meeting our customers unmet needs and ultimately being easy to do business with.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the new website here:

https://www.junkosha.com/catheter.