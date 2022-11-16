X3 Marketing Celebrating 14 Years in Business

An industry leader in digital marketing has reached a new milestone.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), more than 70 percent of all businesses fail before reaching 10 years of business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, Pittsburg-based X3 Marketing is celebrating 14 years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers over the past 14 years," said Natalie Sharp, marketing director for X3 Marketing.

With offices in Pittsburgh and Irvine, X3 Marketing is a digital marketing advertising and production agency that builds businesses through brand development, data analytics, and a network of consultants and investors.

X3 marketing, which has completed more than 200 projects in the last 14 years, has helped develop brands from all industries, empowering clients with a variety of services. Those services include:

• Brand development

• web development

• Search engine Optimization (SEO)

• Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising

• Creative Content

• Working capital

According to business experts, reaching 14 years in business is rare and speaks volumes of X3 Marketing's resilience in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19s-toll-on-u-s-business-200-000-extra-closures-in-pandemics-first-year-11618580619), more than 400,000 small businesses closed in the first three months of the pandemic.

In recent years, about 600,000 establishments have permanently closed per year, data (https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/files/2020089r1pap.pdf) shows. The pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of an additional 200,000 U.S. establishments above historical levels during the first year of the viral outbreak.

When it comes to serving clients, X3 Marketing prides itself on having an experienced team that understands what it takes to get their client's message across to their audience—loud and clear—so that they can accomplish their goals. The company also provides working capital to grow and expand its clients' operations, increase market reach and scale effectively.

"We use web development, SEO, video and content production, paid advertising, PR and media relations, and social influencers to develop a company's narrative," Sharp explained. "Whether you're starting from scratch or you're in the middle of a rebrand, X3 is a digital marketing agency that's dedicated to pushing your business further."

For more information, please visit https://xthree.co/about-us and https://www.xthree.co/blog

###

About X3 Marketing

X3 Marketing specializes in video production, website development, SEO, targeted advertising, and general business consulting.

Contact Details:

3495 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States