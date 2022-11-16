Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Report 2022” forecasts the nucleic acid based gene therapy market is expected to reach $7.28 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The nucleic acid based gene therapy market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $14.90 billion in 2030.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Trends

Major players operating in the nucleic acid based gene therapy market are continuously collaborating or partnering with technology companies to integrate advanced technologies for the improvement of gene therapy. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data are used for personalizing and manufacturing improved gene therapy. Machine Learning enables accelerated analysis of the sequenced data and enables effective prediction of the genetic alterations associated with a disease. This helps in reducing the time and effort required in the process of developing precision medicine.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Overview

The nucleic acid based gene therapy market consists of sales of nucleic acid-based gene therapy products and services. Gene therapy is used for correcting defective genes that are responsible for disease development. Nucleic acid therapies are highly specific and long-lasting compared to the conventional therapies which are generally transient and have low specificity. Nucleic acid-based therapy either uses unmodified DNA or RNA or closely related compounds. Nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to treat genetic disorders and diseases for which there is no permanent cure such as anemia, sickle cell, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and thalassemia.

· By Nucleic Acid Technology –Anti-Sense and Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides, siRNA and RNA Interference, Gene Transfer Therapy, Ribozymes, Aptamers, Others

· By Application – Oncology, Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders, Rare Diseases, Others

· By End User – Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Copernicus Therapeutics, Moderna Inc., Wave Life Sciences, Protagonist Therapeutics, Transgene

