free-ist, The First Unique R&D Recruitment Platform Reaches More Than 5,000 Users from 110 Countries
Srust, Inc. has announced that it's free-ist platform for matching top Skilled Researchers in science has reached over 5000 registered users Globally.
free-ist has helped us to assign the right scientists for our projects. It’s an innovative platform which can directly access to the individual scientists globally.”CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Srust (Srust, Inc. President: Kota Nozaki) has announced that its free-ist platform dedicated to matching the world's top Skilled Academia and Corporate Researchers in science and technology has reached over 5000 registered users Globally.
— Abhishek Kumar, Technical Project Manager, JoVE
Researchers Come from High ranked Universities in Japan such as Tokyo, Kyoto & Osaka Universities, and OIST, or Globally such as Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Stanford, Oxford, and Cambridge. Besides academia, candidates from top companies have joined also, such as Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sony, Honda, Deloitte, Amazon,
Scientists from more than 110 countries have already joined and are mainly based in Japan, the United States, the UK, the EU, Australia, and Canada.
• free-ist: https://free-ist.srust.co.jp/
free-ist is the first unique platform that offers a wide range of positions, from full-time, part-time, or freelance positions with flexible working hours and high compensation.
The platform has helped companies Easily recruit Highly Skilled & vetted Scientific Researchers and save them time and money with its Smart AI technology that improved matching candidates with the right companies.
Srust has been successfully working with Deep-tech ventures in particular and helped with recruiting full-time employees faster. Furthermore, support companies with freelance scientists that provide highly demanded skills such as Data science & analytics, consultation, technical writing & translation.
Even though most of our users are in the Biotech/Medical, Chemical, and Data Science fields, we plan to expand our user database to cover other areas to meet the high needs of other related businesses in the future.
◆ About Srust Inc.
Srust develops and operates a global talent-matching platform for scientists with the mission of "Innovation and happiness through the power of science" and the vision of "maximizing the potential of scientists and winning the world from the R&D field".
We are promoting our business both domestically in Japan and internationally, aiming to create a better environment for researchers to continue working as researchers, encouraging collaborations, and joint research between industry and academia.
Company Name: Srust, Inc.
Representative: NOZAKI Kota, Representative Director
Address: SPROUTIIDABASHI 8F, 3-11-25 Iidabashi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0072
Business : Operating R&D oriented skill share matching platform
Recruitment License No. : 13-ユ-313573
Related company : Suosite (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd.
Kota Nozaki
Srust, Inc
