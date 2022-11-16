Kinga Judit Szabo’s Al Manal Beacon brings European Standards to the Gulf Region

Kinga Judit Szabo brings her years of experience and knowledge to aid businesses across the UAE by bridging the gap between Europe and GCC.

DUBAI, UAE, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing Partner and Owner Kinga Judit Szabo is known for her unparalleled expertise in the fields of Business setup, Cost Optimization & Control, Tax Management & Immigration. She established AL MANAL BEACON to provide high standards of services to the GCC and European markets by bridging the most rapidly growing region with the most traditional one.Providing top business solutions throughout UAE since 2014 and helping multi-dimensional industries become “tax-free,” AL MANAL BEACON has evolved into the best business setup agency in the UAE. Trusted by more than 400 satisfied extensive clientele list, spread across over 27 countries, AL MANAL BEACON has partnered with the likes of Dubai HealthCare City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Muli Community Centre, IFZA (International Free Zone Authority, ADGM, and many more.AL MANAL BEACON has aided businesses in UAE to increase their profits by up to 67% by minimizing their taxes by 60%. Zsolt Lakatos, a satisfied customer of AL MANAL BEACON, shared, “Great Company, professional support in Business Services at UAE. I experienced highly skilled professional staff and very professional problem solving- with a Client First approach.”“Like a beacon for sailors in the big blue sea,” as put by Kinga, “AL MANAL BEACON acts like a guiding light for businesses kick-starting their journey in the Middle East.” The team at AL MANAL BEACON takes care of every aspect of basic documentation, business registration, visa applications, Compliance checks, bank accounts setup, and everything so that a businessperson can focus on your business growth only.Visit http://www.dubaicompanyexpert.com to establish a tax-free business in UAE without any hassles.The company also offers immigration services and consultancy to interested parties and focuses on promoting and facilitating high-value programs so “true” benefits can be transferred to the client. AL MANAL BEACON has an astounding 100% success rate in the processing of residency and citizenship by investment programs.Kinga shares, “I believe the migration of people is inevitable. Now that the internet is available all around the globe, people know about the differences in living standards, and they seek opportunities. In the same way, they seek safety and economic stability, which will be most beneficial to regions where the leaders create an amicable business atmosphere for businesses and people to accomplish their dreams”.Learn more about Kinga’s immigration consultancy at https://european-bond.com About Kinga Judit SzaboKinga Judit Szabo is a Hungarian-based expert business & finance consultant with more than 25 years of experience in this field. With a major in Corporate Finance & European Law from Oxford, Kinga was the first to pass the Series 7 Exam and establish a top-notch consultancy platform offering services to aid companies in receiving grants from the government.Currently, Kinga is in UAE operating her new venture, AL MANAL BEACON LLC, which focuses on aiding entrepreneurs, young professionals, and moguls to grow their businesses worldwide by establishing tax-free companies in the UAE and providing immigration services.To learn more, visit www.mydubaibusiness.com