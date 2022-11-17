Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size to Hit US$31.3 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% (2023-2028)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Surging Approvals for Intramuscular Injections are Therefore Fueling the Growth of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $31.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Treatment of multiple sclerosis may involve immunosuppressants, immunomodulators and monoclonal antibodies. Interferons are disease-modifying drugs that assist in decreasing relapses in people enduring multiple sclerosis. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.8 million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis worldwide. The burgeoning focus of firms on pipeline products for multiple sclerosis is set to drive the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. It is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to the increasing predominance of multiple sclerosis involving immunomodulators in the North American region.

2. The growth of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is being driven by considerable financing of large pharmaceutical firms in the drug development procedure and surging interferon treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. However, the soaring cost of medications is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market.

3. The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segment Analysis - by Drug Class: The Immunomodulators Segment held the largest share of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market in 2022. This growth is fueled by the surging application of immunomodulators for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and its connected symptoms. Interferon beta and glatiramer acetate (GA) were the earliest immunomodulators certified for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) and clinically isolated syndromes.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segment Analysis - by Route Of Administration: The injection segment is sub-segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous and intravenous. The increasing application of intravenous (IV) infusions like OCREVUS to treat relapsing or primary progressive forms of Multiple Sclerosis is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: North America (Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market) dominated the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market with a 40% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth is driven by the existence of key players in the North American region. The approval by regulatory authorities is further propelling the growth of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Industry, thereby contributing to the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Industry Outlook, in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs industry are -

1. Bayer AG

2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3. Novartis AG

4. Sanofi Inc.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

