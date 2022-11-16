SoluLab Developed A Kid-Friendly NFT Marketplace For Toekenz
Upskilling kids by strengthening their Metaverse knowledge, SoluLab and Toekenz have created innovative features staying aligned with the vision.INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoluLab is excited to announce its successful collaboration with Toekenz Collectibles, LLC. This collaboration aims to develop the world's first NFT platform for kids with end-to-end parental control. With Toekenz, kids can explore, learn and trade NFTs within a controlled platform. In addition, parents and brands have visibility and control over kids' NFT activity, availing a safe and easy-to-use NFT exploration for kids.
Here's The Project Background:
Upskilling kids by strengthening their Metaverse knowledge, SoluLab and Toekenz have created innovative features staying aligned with the vision. Some of the best-included features are -
1. Simple and intuitive interface for kids and parents so they can learn and explore, staying creative and light. Also, creators, players, and kids have a separate user interface to provide the utmost easiness.
2. Advanced Smart Contracts protection with parental control, so kids can buy and sell NFTs within a safe environment.
3. Separate royalty distribution section for only NFT creators.
4. Distinguished admin panel for parents to maintain total control over the application.
5. Secured and safe crypto wallet and payment gateways.
6. User-friendly games with visionary features like play-to-collect and learn-to-earn to increase kid's financial literacy in the virtual world.
What makes Tokenez stand out?
Toekenz is a one-of-a-kind NFT platform focused on new-age financial literacy for kids as well as parents in a safe manner. With SoluLab's developed high-end security and guidance, kids can buy/sell NFTs avoiding risk factors associated with an NFT marketplace. By creating digital portfolios, shaping digital identities, and building financial literacy and responsibility, kids can learn everything required to thrive in the Metaverse world. Additionally, play-to-collect and learn-to-earn add more value to a kid's life.
Toekenz platforms can also be considered safe for kids to execute NFT operations. Kids exploring NFTs with Toekenz stay under full parental control, with a distinguished interface for parents providing total visibility of their kid's behavior.
On working as a strategic technology partner, Co-founder of SoluLab, Chintan Thakkar says, “We had endless whiteboard brainstorming sessions with the Toekenz team to engineer a safe, secure, and fun learning platform for kids. Our proprietary algorithm recommends the best blockchain platform based on NFT price, gas fees, and network congestion. Our implementation to handle offloading crypto/fiat payment hides all complexity and provides the most easy-to-use interface to kids and parents. If you are looking to provide hands-on experience of NFT and Crypto to your kids in a safe and secure environment, look no further!”
About SoluLab
SoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.
1. We have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate.
2. Some of our clients from the insurance industry are Cigna, Heritage Insurance, MetLife, Swiss Re, New York Life, and 10 more.
3. Ranked 33rd on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.
4. Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.
5. Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.
6. Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom we helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development – https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS
Utpal Betai
SoluLab
+1 347-270-8590
sales@solulab.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NFTs Explained: History and Business Scope | SoluLab