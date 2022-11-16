Indoor Air Purification Market Size to Boost USD 31.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of air pollution are all driving this Indoor Air Purification Market forward.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Indoor Air Purification Market size is forecast to reach US$31.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Indoor air purification is important for the filtration of harmful pollutants found in the environment. The growing use of high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA), activated carbon filtration, and thermodynamic sterilization system-based air purifiers in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is expected to drive market growth. The rising popularity of mist eliminators and ionizer purifiers in smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Indoor Air Purification market. Increasing industrial building construction activities in developing APAC countries is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

2. TSS (Thermodynamic Sterilization System) technology-based air purifiers are often used to eliminate microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and pollen, among others, which is contributing towards market growth.

3. Air purifiers with mist collectors are commonly used to remove sub-micron contaminants due to their low profile, high efficiency, and other benefits. Because mist collectors can remove both small and large particles from indoor factory processes, the demand for air purification in indoor environments is growing.

4. The widespread use of fume and smoke collectors in the removal of wet and dry vapors, gases, dust, and smoke from an air stream is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

5. In addition, the demand for air purifiers in industrial buildings is increasing due to strict government regulations on maintaining clean indoor air quality levels in manufacturing facilities and production sites.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) segment held the largest share in the indoor air purification market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. This air filter can theoretically remove 99.97 percent of mold, bacteria, dust, pollen, and other airborne particles smaller than 0.3 microns (m). In medical settings such as hospitals and clinics, HEPA filters are the standard filtration system.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the indoor air purification market in 2021 up to 35%, owing to spiraling demand for indoor air purification from the industrial buildings in the APAC region. The industrial building sector is expanding in Asia-Pacific countries.

3. The industrial building segment held the largest share in the indoor air purification market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027. In various industrial buildings, air purification aids in the control of welding smoke and fumes, buffing dust, grinding dust, and even light paint overspray.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Indoor Air Purification Industry are -

1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

2. Sharp Corporation

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

5. LG Electronics Inc.



