Electronic Nose Market Share Worth US$ 30.3 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Electronic Nose Market size is projected to $30.3 million by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electronic Nose Market size is projected to $30.3 million by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2026. The Electronic Nose Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication. Currently, only three of our senses which are hearing, touching and sense of sight are implicated in online communication. Electronic nose is one of the concepts of virtual reality. The scent is generally is a combination of hardware and software technology. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509454

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electronic Nose Market highlights the following areas –

• The Electronic Nose Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication.

• The major factor responsible for the growth of the market are increasing applications and adoption of the Electronic Nose (particularly e-noses) in the healthcare and the military and defense sectors.

• Electronic Nose offers more realistic effects of movies and they provide a very new facility of digital smell in movies or in games which has been introduced which tend to uplift its market growth.

• In the education sector, ongoing adoption of Electronic Nose for teaching certain subjects such as botany, geography and history has enhanced its market growth in global market.

Segmental Analysis:

• E-nose has dominated the Electronic Nose Market at 61.5% in 2020 as compared to the other hardware devices which are integrated in the Electronic Nose. An Electronic nose (E-nose) is an electronic sensing device intended to detect odours or flavours. Electronic sensing refers to the capability of reproducing human senses using electronic sensor arrays and pattern recognition systems.

• Electronic Nose is widely used in Healthcare and Defense sectors. One of the major reasons for boost in market of Electronic Nose in Healthcare is because of its vast adoption in Aromatherapy which is set to drive the healthcare sector at 16.5% through 2020.

• North America accounts for being the highest market among all the regions at 37.5% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to leading economies such as United States, Canada and Mexico.

Click on the following link to buy the Electronic Nose Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509454

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Electronic Nose Industry are -

1. Airsense Analytics GmbH

2. Alpha MOS SA

3. Odotech Inc.

4. The eNose Company

5. Electronic Sensor Technology

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electronic-Nose-Market-Research-509454

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Flavors & Fragrances Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flavors-Fragrances-Market-Research-500034

B. Car Air Freshener Market - Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Car-Air-Freshener-Market-Research-504024

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062