Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026 owing to rising demand for clean water, escalating industrial activities, and growth in population worldwide. Chlorine is an extremely effective technique of disinfection. Chlorine water treatment deactivates pathogenic microorganisms which can be found in water and can be transferred through drinking water distribution systems, causing harmful waterborne diseases. According to Euro Chlor, Europe witnessed 795,584 tonnes of chlorine production in 2020. Besides, to battle waterborne diseases, end-users are using chlorine. Chlorination of water is done to provide clean water that is safe for human consumption. It is majorly used in well water treatment, wastewater treatment, and swimming pools. The rapid growth in the rise in demand for clean water due to hygiene purposes in healthcare, agriculture, and especially in the food and beverage industry is enhancing the growth of chlorine water disinfectants.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18817/chlorine-water-disinfectant-market

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chlorine Water Disinfectant market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market owing to a rapid increase in demand from the Municipal and Waste Water treatment sector.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns, and aging infrastructure are the factors expected to boost the chlorine water disinfectant market during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18817

Segmental Analysis:

1. Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Sodium Hypochlorite held the largest share in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market in 2020 up to 32%. When compared to any other type of chlorine, sodium hypochlorite turns out to be the simplest to handle. Sodium hypochlorite is generally called liquid bleach, which is commonly used as a household chemical. It is usually employed as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, or disinfectant. Sodium hypochlorite is generally used during water treatments to remove the foul smell of raw water, act as a disinfectant and surface purifier.

2. Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The municipal segment dominates the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period owing to escalating use of chlorine disinfectant in drinking water. The global population is rapidly growing, for instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau (P.R.B.), the global population is anticipated to grow at a rate of 1.1% per year. They also mentioned the world population is estimated to reach 9.9 billion by 2050.

3. Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : North America region held the largest share in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant in 2020 up to 28% followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe owing to rigorous government regulations, escalating investment in the industrial sector, flourishing adoption of water chlorination, and spreading awareness among consumers about the unpleasant influences of pollutants. According to the United States, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) approximately 15 million U.S. households use private wells as their main source of drinking water.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Ecolab Inc.

3. Kemira OYJ

4. Solenis LLC

5. Akzo Nobel N.V.

Click on the following link to buy the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18817

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Liquid Chlorine Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17674/liquid-chlorine-market.html

B. Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18818/liquid-ph-water-disinfectant-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062