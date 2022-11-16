Adrien Salvat appointed CEO of Webinterpret
Webinterpret, a leading cross-border ecommerce technology company, has announced the appointment of Adrien Salvat as its Chief Executive Officer.
At Webinterpret, our vision is to make the world one marketplace and we can do this now by supporting sellers across their entire global selling journey."WARSAW, POLAND, November 16, 2022
Since 2021, Webinterpret has evolved from being a localization-led company to one offering a cross-border full-stack solution for international brands and sellers. The release of Webinterpret’s new Marketing, Shipping and Returns services has laid the groundwork for this change.
“Due to the development we have seen in e-commerce (and particularly cross-border trade) in the last few years, we’ve come to the conclusion that localization alone is not enough to support our merchants in a holistic way,” says Adrien Salvat. “At Webinterpret, our vision is to make the world one marketplace and we can do this now by supporting sellers across their entire global selling journey.”
Having joined Webinterpret in 2015, Salvat is continuing what the company has always stood for: empowering sellers by making cross-border selling easy and affordable to any merchant, and reaching more buyers by increasing product selection and international visibility.
As Chief Executive Officer he will lead Webinterpret through its next phase of growth. “Deploying our solution across multiple marketplaces and helping leading brands in growing their global businesses is our main focus”, says Salvat.
About Webinterpret
Webinterpret, created in 2007, provides advanced cross-border services for ecommerce merchants, enabling retailers, brands and marketplace sellers to instantly expand their business globally. A suite of tailor-made and AI-driven solutions allows Webinterpret’s merchants to sell more efficiently through localizing, listing, promoting, shipping and returning their products across international markets.
Webinterpret in numbers
2 billion USD in incremental cross-border trade GMV
40,000 independent sellers worldwide
170+ talents
5 offices worldwide
