At 7.8% CAGR, Mulch Films Market Size Worth USD $5.7 billion by 2026: IndustryARC

With rise in population and per capita income of individuals, the demand for agricultural crops will also increase.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Mulch Films Market size is forecast to reach US$5.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026. Mulch films are the plastic coverings designed for plants. These are designed to preserve the level of moisture in the soil. Due to evaporation, significant loss of soil moisture is observed that has raised the demand of mulch films among the agricultural areas. Also, to fulfill the need of food for growing population, demand for mulch films is increasing. Furthermore, increasing investments by various government bodies in agriculture is set to propel its market growth. For instance, The United States Department of Agriculture took an initiative – “The Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI)” to ensure food safety and security, enhance human nutrition, and train the next generation of the agricultural workforce. Therefore, these factors are influencing mulch films market growth.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global Mulch Films market, owing to the increasing agricultural investments by the government in various regions. In May 2019, NABARD announced an investment of Rs 700 crore (US$ 100 million) venture capital fund for equity investments in agriculture and rural-focused start-ups in India.

2. In modern agriculture, high-growth economies such as the United States and Germany are expected to play a critical role. Biodegradable mulch films have a distinct advantage over traditional PE mulch films at the end of the crop cycle since they can be left on the field.

3. Furthermore, European governments are calling for the use of typical mulch films thicker than 25 microns. Additionally, biodegradable films are marketed to a strict standard to ensure that mulch films biodegrade and disintegrate without leaving any harmful residue in the soil, which is pushing up demand for biodegradable films in the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Mulch Films Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Color mulch film segment dominated the mulch films market in 2020, and is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period 2021-2026, owning to the entail investment in additional manufacturing capacity.

Mulch Films Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Non-biodegradable mulch films dominated the Mulch Films market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The rising usage of non-biodegradable mulch films in Europe is expected to fuel its market growth.

Mulch Films Market Segment Analysis – By Crops : Vegetables dominated the Mulch Films market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The increased use of Mulch Films in vegetable cultivation can be attributed to rising fresh vegetable production and fresh and frozen vegetable exports.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mulch Films industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. The Dow Chemical Company

3. Berry Global Inc.

4. Novamont S.p.A.

5. RKW Group

