Automotive Fuel Tank Market worth $27.4 Billion by 2027 at a Growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market size is forecast to reach $27.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Fuel Tank Market size is forecast to reach $27.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. A fuel tank including reserve tanks, racing fuel cell, polymeric fuel tanks and others is a portion of an engine system where fuel is stored and then either pushed (fuel pump) or discharged (pressurized gas) into the engine. Fuel tank which is generally prepared from material including aluminum, plastic steel, magnesium alloy and others consists of the intake valve, exhaust valve, gravitation filter, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Fuel Tank Market highlights the following areas –

• North America dominated held the major market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to early adoption of new technologies, government regulations and others.

• The demand for Automotive Fuel Tank is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the increase in volume of automobiles globally.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Capacity, Automotive Fuel Tank Market is segmented into <45L, 45L-70L, >70L. Automotive Fuel Tank with capacity 45L-70L held a share of 25% of the Automotive Fuel Tank Market and is estimated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR around 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• This market is segmented into Passenger vehicle, Light Commercial vehicle, Heavy commercial vehicle, on the basis of application. According to IndustryARC’s Automotive Fuel Tank Market report, the Passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to witness significant amount of growth with CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• APAC region is projected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. The automobile sector is booming in both developed and emerging countries in the area, fuelled by rising demand for passenger cars. In APAC, China and India have been the leading contributors to automobile sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Automotive Fuel Tank Industry are -

1. Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

2. Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

3. Yachio Industry Co. Ltd

4. TI Fluid Systems

5. Magna International Inc.

