At 11.8% CAGR, North America Greenhouse Produce Market Size Worth USD $3,739 million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for high quality food and shortage of land in agriculture industry are likely to aid in the market growth of the North America Greenhouse Produce

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the North America Greenhouse Produce Market size is estimated to reach $3,739 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over 2021-2026. Greenhouse farming is the method of growing fruits, vegetables and other produce in a controlled environment such as a greenhouse. Cultivation in greenhouses has allowed farmers to improve their productivity while also improving the quality of their products by isolating them in micro-ecosystems with ideal conditions for plants to grow well. Higher yields compared to conventional agricultural techniques along the population explosion contributes to increased demand of fruits and vegetables. Unfavorable weather condition, shortage of agricultural land and water are the main drivers for commercial greenhouses. Growing demand for high quality food and shortage of land in agriculture industry is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, greenhouse provide higher yield than traditional methods is set to further enhance the overall market demand for North America Greenhouse Produce Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19752/north-america-greenhouse-produce-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Greenhouse Produce Market owing to increasing demand from consumers for a wide variety of year-round produce.

2. Growing demand for high quality food and shortage of land in agriculture industry are likely to aid in the market growth of the North America Greenhouse Produce.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the North America Greenhouse Produce Market report.

4. High initial cost and requirement of precision technology for controlled growth environment is set to create hurdles for the North America Greenhouse Produce Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19752

Segmental Analysis:

North America Greenhouse Produce Market Segment Analysis – By Crop Type : The global North America Greenhouse Produce Market based on Crop type can be further segmented into Vegetable, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, and Others. The Vegetable segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. The citrus greenhouse are designed to provide a safe environment with a tropical growing environment where fruit nurtures during the cold winters that increasing the growth of this segment.

North America Greenhouse Produce Market Segment Analysis – By Production Type : The global North America Greenhouse Produce Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into In-ground Soil Culture, Container Culture, Tissue Culture, Transplant Production, Hydroponics, and Others.

North America Greenhouse Produce Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Greenhouse Produce Market in 2020. This is owing to increasing demand from consumers for a wide variety of year-round produce.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the North America Greenhouse Produce industry are -

1. Greenhouse Produce Company LLC

2. Devry Greenhouse Ltd.

3. Bushel Boy Farms

4. Nature Fresh Farms

5. Village Farms International Inc

Click on the following link to buy the North America Greenhouse Produce Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19752

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Smart Greenhouse Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15373/smart-greenhouse-market.html

B. Greenhouse Irrigation Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15483/greenhouse-irrigation-system-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062