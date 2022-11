Kneip announces KNEIP INSIGHT 2022

Kneip Insight 2022 - Registration is now open More details about Kneip Insight 2022

LUXEMBOURG, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneip announces new virtual event to bring together leading voices in fund data & distribution on the most relevant trends and challenges faced by the fund industry today.Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, today announces KNEIP INSIGHT 2022, a new virtual event for fund data and distribution professionals to be hosted on 7 December 2022.KNEIP INSIGHT 2022 is designed and produced by Kneip with the collaboration of Delano + Paperjam, Luxembourg’s premier independent business media outlets. The event will facilitate conversations between leading industry executives from top asset managers and service providers on some of the most critical topics in the industry today.Following a keynote from Enrique Sacau, CEO at Kneip and Stephan Leithner, Executive Board Member at Deutsche Börse AG, the event will continue with expert panel discussions across three areas: The Future of Fund Data, Global Distribution Growth, and ESG and Technology.Panels will be attended by industry-leading experts, including:Jill Griffin, Country Head & Director, AllspringEmma Morris, Global Head of Client Reporting, MuzinichElisa Alonso Sanz, COO, ABN AMRO Investment SolutionsMagdalena Kuper, Head of Sustainability, BVIZenabu Labri, Sustainability Regulation and Policy, Morgan StanleyDavide Martucci, CEO, Next Gate TechGiovanni Daprà, CEO & Co-founder, MoneyFarmPhilippe Seyll, Head of Clearstream Fund Services, ClearstreamRick Lacaille, Executive VP and Global Head of ESG initiatives, State StreetSanjeev Rai, Associate Director, BaringsSebastien Henrichs, CEO, Fondsdepot BankThe virtual event is free to attend (live or on replay) and open to anyone working in the fund industry. Latest speakers, full details and registration can be found on the event’s website: www.kneip.com/insight22 Jacob Koopmans, CCO at Kneip said: “We wanted the event to deliver real insight from some of the most influential people in fund distribution today. Kneip has a unique place at the heart of the fund industry, which allows us to facilitate conversations between some of the most forward-thinking industry experts. Kneip is a truly global player and complementing our regular in-person events’ schedule with a virtual event allows us to bring together our community regardless of location.“