Kneip announces KNEIP INSIGHT 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kneip announces new virtual event to bring together leading voices in fund data & distribution on the most relevant trends and challenges faced by the fund industry today.
Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, today announces KNEIP INSIGHT 2022, a new virtual event for fund data and distribution professionals to be hosted on 7 December 2022.
KNEIP INSIGHT 2022 is designed and produced by Kneip with the collaboration of Delano + Paperjam, Luxembourg’s premier independent business media outlets. The event will facilitate conversations between leading industry executives from top asset managers and service providers on some of the most critical topics in the industry today.
Following a keynote from Enrique Sacau, CEO at Kneip and Stephan Leithner, Executive Board Member at Deutsche Börse AG, the event will continue with expert panel discussions across three areas: The Future of Fund Data, Global Distribution Growth, and ESG and Technology.
Panels will be attended by industry-leading experts, including:
Jill Griffin, Country Head & Director, Allspring
Emma Morris, Global Head of Client Reporting, Muzinich
Elisa Alonso Sanz, COO, ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
Magdalena Kuper, Head of Sustainability, BVI
Zenabu Labri, Sustainability Regulation and Policy, Morgan Stanley
Davide Martucci, CEO, Next Gate Tech
Giovanni Daprà, CEO & Co-founder, MoneyFarm
Philippe Seyll, Head of Clearstream Fund Services, Clearstream
Rick Lacaille, Executive VP and Global Head of ESG initiatives, State Street
Sanjeev Rai, Associate Director, Barings
Sebastien Henrichs, CEO, Fondsdepot Bank
The virtual event is free to attend (live or on replay) and open to anyone working in the fund industry. Latest speakers, full details and registration can be found on the event’s website: www.kneip.com/insight22
Jacob Koopmans, CCO at Kneip said: “We wanted the event to deliver real insight from some of the most influential people in fund distribution today. Kneip has a unique place at the heart of the fund industry, which allows us to facilitate conversations between some of the most forward-thinking industry experts. Kneip is a truly global player and complementing our regular in-person events’ schedule with a virtual event allows us to bring together our community regardless of location.“
Marketing and Communications
Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, today announces KNEIP INSIGHT 2022, a new virtual event for fund data and distribution professionals to be hosted on 7 December 2022.
KNEIP INSIGHT 2022 is designed and produced by Kneip with the collaboration of Delano + Paperjam, Luxembourg’s premier independent business media outlets. The event will facilitate conversations between leading industry executives from top asset managers and service providers on some of the most critical topics in the industry today.
Following a keynote from Enrique Sacau, CEO at Kneip and Stephan Leithner, Executive Board Member at Deutsche Börse AG, the event will continue with expert panel discussions across three areas: The Future of Fund Data, Global Distribution Growth, and ESG and Technology.
Panels will be attended by industry-leading experts, including:
Jill Griffin, Country Head & Director, Allspring
Emma Morris, Global Head of Client Reporting, Muzinich
Elisa Alonso Sanz, COO, ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
Magdalena Kuper, Head of Sustainability, BVI
Zenabu Labri, Sustainability Regulation and Policy, Morgan Stanley
Davide Martucci, CEO, Next Gate Tech
Giovanni Daprà, CEO & Co-founder, MoneyFarm
Philippe Seyll, Head of Clearstream Fund Services, Clearstream
Rick Lacaille, Executive VP and Global Head of ESG initiatives, State Street
Sanjeev Rai, Associate Director, Barings
Sebastien Henrichs, CEO, Fondsdepot Bank
The virtual event is free to attend (live or on replay) and open to anyone working in the fund industry. Latest speakers, full details and registration can be found on the event’s website: www.kneip.com/insight22
Jacob Koopmans, CCO at Kneip said: “We wanted the event to deliver real insight from some of the most influential people in fund distribution today. Kneip has a unique place at the heart of the fund industry, which allows us to facilitate conversations between some of the most forward-thinking industry experts. Kneip is a truly global player and complementing our regular in-person events’ schedule with a virtual event allows us to bring together our community regardless of location.“
Marketing and Communications
Kneip
+352 52 22 72 771
events@kneip.com