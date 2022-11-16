Jones the Grocer debuts its latest location at Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR
The award-winning eatery opens its doors at Marriott’s Delta Hotels JBR, poised to become the new casual dining hub for JBR & Dubai Marina residentsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its sparkling renovation this year, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, the ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers, unveils the new outpost of Jones the Grocer; the UAE’s favourite café and gourmet grocer. Debuting in the bustling neighborhood of Jumeirah Beach Residences, the addition of the Australian gourmet eatery is set to further elevate the hotel’s vibrant appeal.
The new venue boasts a stunning outdoor terrace on the JBR plaza level, perfect for alfresco dining and accommodating up to 96 diners with an indoor area seating up to 122 diners. What’s more, the terrace is pet-friendly with a designated area for guests to bring their beloved pets and enjoy a fantastic meal with captivating city views.
The family-friendly venue will feature Jones the Grocer’s signature artisan cheese room, a charcuterie, a bakery, patisserie, deli, hand-selected groceries, and a show kitchen. Promising a relaxed and warm ambience, patrons can also enjoy live entertainment, and sign up for cooking classes and kids’ workshops.
In line with the brand’s mission of serving delicious gourmet food for everyday living, food lovers can tuck into freshly made pastries, bagels and sandwiches prepared with Jones the Grocer’s house baked bread. Diners can opt for a daily breakfast buffet from 6:30am to 11am or an à la carte menu from Monday to Friday until 12pm, and on the weekend until 4pm. Lunch and dinner specials along the likes of scrumptious salads, pastas, burgers, licensed beverages and more, will be served daily from 12pm to 11:30pm.
Established in 1996 in Sydney, Australia, Jones the Grocer has since expanded into the GCC and Asia, with seven new locations expected to open in the next year. Marking 26 years of business, the JBR outlet is brand’s 30th branch, underscoring their global expansion collaborating with passionate hospitality partners like Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach.
Commenting on the opening, Yunib Siddiqui, CEO and Owner of Jones the Grocer said: “We are thrilled to open our 30th outlet with Delta Hotels by Marriot Jumeirah Beach. Bringing 26 of years of artisanal expertise to JBR’s diverse community of customers, we are excited to start this new chapter with a like-minded hospitality partner like Marriott, promising new possibilities and continued success.”
Shujaat Yar, General Manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach added: “We are delighted to welcome an extremely beloved brand such as Jones the Grocer at Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, and to our thriving neighborhood. We proudly welcome this significant partnership, offering guests a truly dynamic dining experience with exceptional food and incredible selection of gourmet products.”
Open daily from 6:30 am to midnight with all-day dining options, gourmet grocery retail, and a walk-in cheese room, the new Jones the Grocer outlet is the ultimate lifestyle destination for JBR and Marina communities.
Delta Hotels by Marriott, JBR is ideally located between The Walk and Dubai Marina, next to Bahar 7 building. The hotel offers 360 rooms, suites and serviced apartments, amidst unbeatable city views of Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach. A five-minute walk away from JBR’s famous public beach, a relaxing outdoor pool, spacious gym and luxurious spa combine to make this hotel one of the most tranquil and stylish places to stay in Dubai.
Shivani Sharma
House of Comms
email us here