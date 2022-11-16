BRADMAN: The Movie hosts Chicago Premiere before December Streaming Release
"Ruth Diaz, Jenny Wardach, Delilah Hefner, Jim Schiefelbein and Bradley Laborman at Chicago Premiere" Photo by Chris D. McFarland
The 400 Theater in Rogers Park of Chicago, played the host for the recent Premiere “Blue Carpet” screening of BRADMAN: The Movie on Monday November 7, 2022.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic 400 Theater in Rogers Park of Chicago, Illinois played the host for the recent Premiere “Blue Carpet” screening of BRADMAN: The Movie. Several members of the cast and crew as well as notable Chicagoans stepped out to enjoy a night of fun and entertainment as well as have a chance to see a first screening of the movie itself.
Those in attendance included:
Bradley Laborman, Writer, and lead actor in the film who plays the main character of Bradley/Bradman. Jenny Wardach, the lead actress in the film who portrays Jeannie O’Brien. Ruth Diaz, the actress who portrays one of the films two main villains, Disco Infuerno. Jeremy Applebaum, who was Director of Photography for the film and is also a producer on the project. Abby Specht, a local Chicago musician and composer of the song “Hero” from the BRADMAN: The Movie Soundtrack was in attendance along with Caitie Ramirez who performed vocals on the song.
Mike Leibrandt, who wrote and performed the song “Drive” off the soundtrack was in attendance as well. Also in attendance from the cast was Al Vittuci, Adam Huffman, Alen Rios, Angelica Trygar, Chantelly Johnson, Cynthia Ruberry, David Wolfgang von Ehrlicher, Delilah Hefner, Jamie Pritzker, Jarrell Johnson, Jeanne Scurek, Jeff Lasky, Jim Schiefelbein, Michelle Hefner, Riley Moloney, Shannon Shae Marie, Thomas Lozanovski and TJ McDonald.
Various members of the Chicago and surrounding communities were on hand for the event as well. Angelica Trygar, who plays the alien being “Kyla” stated, “ It was such an honor to be apart of this project . Kyla was a blast to bring to life on screen. I couldn’t ask for a better scene partner than Dennis Hurley.”
Dennis Hurley, who portrayed “Professor Victor Nordic” was unable to attend the event due to previous filming commitments, but stated in a message, “An absolute joy to play Professor Nordic in the zany comedy feature, Bradman! Always a pleasure to work with Bradley Laborman”
The evening was sponsored by milkandbutter.net, a gaming, charity and Crypto community and drinks were provided by Monaco.
After the film, several of the actors were excited about film and already inquiring about a possible sequel.
“Such a funny and great movie! I laughed a lot! I sure hope Bradman is going to have a sequel!” said Delilah Hefner, a young, up-and-coming actress who has a pivotal role in the film.
TJ McDonald, a Chicago based actor stated, “BRADMAN: The Movie was my first role in a freature film. I didn't know how things would work but it was a wonderful experience and I'm happy I got to be a part of it.”
Jenny Wardach gushed over her filming experience, “The cast and crew sure made the experience a comedy. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
When we were able to catch up with Bradley Laborman, who was enjoying all the buzz from the premiere, he told us “I made this movie to pay homage to the first movie I ever wrote and created in college, the original movie was a steppingstone that has provided me with over 20 years of experiences in films, television, and live theatre. This movie is the reason for where I am today and this reboot, this cast and crew, provided the perfect chemistry to bring it back to the screen.”
We also had a chance to reach out to Barry Keith Coe Jr., who acted as one of the producers on the film but was unable to attend the Chicago based premiere. “I wish I could have been there, being involved in independent film projects like BRADMAN are important for me as a comedian and entertainer. Projects like these provide a voice we don’t always get to hear. However, I was visiting my little sister in Atlanta to support her bringing a new edition to our family. I am an Uncle now and my nephew is a ball of light!”
BRADMAN: The Movie has a few more possible screening scheduled for Los Angeles and NYC, as well as again in Chicago in December before it goes to streaming platforms around December 15, 2022.
A Plot summary of the film is:
Bradley is a middle aged man who gave up a normal 9-5 job to try to pursue comedy. Now he works as a rideshare driver while performing nights at The Chuck Hole Comedy Club in Albany Park, a neighborhood in Chicago.
His love interest is Jeannie, a bartender at the comedy club who is studying to get her master’s degree at a local university. After some back and forth they finally agree to have a date one night after Jeannie gets off work. The powers that be however have other plans for Bradley.
Through a series of events, Bradley consumes an alien elixir that grants him superpowers. Now Bradley finds himself as the superhero “Bradman” protecting the city he calls home and woman he loves from two evil supervillains determined to destroy the world.
You can learn more about the movie by visiting the website BradmanTheMovie.com or checking out the IMDb Page for the film.
