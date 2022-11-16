Healthcare Integration Market Size to Hit US$5.2 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Increase in the Adoption of Electronic Health Records and Other Digital Systems is Boosting the Demand for Healthcare Integration Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Healthcare Integration Market size is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Healthcare integration involves the use of information technology to enable collaboration between different healthcare professionals and medical departments to provide effective medical treatment to the patient at the right time and without the need to incur additional costs. The rapid increase in the volume of data generated for healthcare analytics in the medical sector is driving the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare Integration Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Healthcare Integration market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to growth in demand for efficiency, patient safety, and patient satisfaction in the region.

2. An increase in the use of telehealth services by healthcare providers during the Covid-19 pandemic is driving the market for Healthcare Integration. However, the lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain the IT infrastructure is a major challenge for the growth of the market in low and middle-income regions.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Integration Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Healthcare Integration Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: The Medical Device Integration Software segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The system collects the patient vital sign data from all the health monitoring devices and integrates them into the electronic medical record system.

Healthcare Integration Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The Laboratories segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 10.1% owing to their increasing prevalence in developing regions as the majority of the small-scale hospitals do not have a dedicated laboratory department.

Healthcare Integration Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The North American segment is projected to dominate the Healthcare Integration market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 41% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high importance of patient satisfaction, growing patient population, and massive healthcare expenditure in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Integration industry are -

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Epic System Corporations

4. Siemens Healthcare

5. GE Healthcare

