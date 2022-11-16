Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Hit US$120.3 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Geriatric Population Increases the Prevalence of Various Diseases that is Rising the Growth of Healthcare Staffing Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Healthcare Staffing Market size is projected to reach $120.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over 2021-2026. Healthcare staffing is a kind of recruitment agency that improves the satisfaction of patients by appointing skilled and qualified healthcare workers. Healthcare staffing provides quicker process of recruitment that increases the range of candidates in order to manage the requirements of clients. Growing geriatric population worldwide and lack of healthcare workers in the healthcare industry is the major factor driving the growth of Healthcare Staffing Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare Staffing Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Healthcare Staffing Market owing to rising well-developed healthcare infrastructure that is rising the availability of healthcare staffing facilities. Moreover, the growing need of improvising the healthcare candidate the adoption of healthcare staffing rises which in turn enhancing the growth of Healthcare Staffing Market.

2. Growing geriatric population worldwide and lack of healthcare workers in the healthcare industry are enhancing the growth of the Healthcare Staffing Market.

3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Healthcare Staffing Market report.

4. Rising hectic workloads among healthcare staffing agencies reduces the quality of recruiting is set to create hurdles for the Healthcare Staffing Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment Analysis – By Service: Travel Nurse, Locum Tenens, Allied Healthcare, and Per Diem Nurse. The Travel Nurse segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to the rising need of short term staffing in healthcare services rising the adoption of travel nurse as they provide proper nursing to patients that need nursing for less time.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment Analysis – By End-User: The Hospitals segment registers for the highest Healthcare Staffing Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that large number of patients are admitted in hospitals for proper treatment that needs more nursing candidates and various skilled professional.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Healthcare Staffing Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising well-developed healthcare infrastructure that rising the availability of healthcare staffing facilities. Moreover, growing need of improvising the healthcare candidate the adoption of healthcare staffing rises which in turn enhancing the growth of Healthcare Staffing Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Staffing industry are -

1. AMN Healthcare

2. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

3. Envision Healthcare Corporation

4. inVentiv Health

5. Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

