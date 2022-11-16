India Dietary Supplements Market to Reach INR 847.9 Billion by 2027, Strengthened by Increasing Health Consciousness

The India dietary supplements market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness among the masses regarding personal health and wellbeing.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India dietary supplements market size reached INR 376.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 847.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during 2022-2027.

A dietary supplement refers to a concentration of essential nutrients that are either extracted from food sources or artificially synthesized. The major function of these components is to fulfill the nutritional requirements of the human body and is usually consumed in the form of a capsule, tablet, pill, or liquid. A dietary supplement can provide nourishment individually or in combination, depending upon the requirements of the body. These components are rich in minerals, herbs, vitamins, enzymes, amino acids, and other ingredients. The preliminary goal of consuming dietary supplements is to fulfill the nutritional gap in the body and prevent diseases and other lifestyle-related problems. As a result, these components are extensively available across supermarkets, pharmacies, hypermarkets, drug stores, online channels, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The changes in eating habits, the absence of physical activity, and the rising sedentary lifestyles have propelled the occurrences of various lifestyle diseases, such as blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, etc., which are among the primary factors driving the India dietary supplements market. Besides this, the increasing consciousness in individuals toward personal health and well-being, the inflating disposable income of consumers, the improving distribution networks, and the expanding healthcare infrastructure are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of dietary supplements among consumers, owing to the emerging trend of urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles, and hectic schedules, is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the improving awareness levels have made individuals more familiar with their nutritional requirements, which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums that promote the use of these components as a way of managing weight is anticipated to propel the India dietary supplements market over the forecasted period.

India Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India dietary supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

• Herbalife International India Private Limited

• Dabur India Limited

• Abbott India Limited

• Kraft Heinz India Private Limited

• Himalaya Drug Company

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited

• Danone Nutricia International Private Limited

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India dietary supplements market based on product type, form, distribution channel, application, end use and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Vitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplements

• Herbal Dietary Supplements

• Protein Dietary Supplements

• Others

Market Breakup by Form:

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquid

• Soft Gels

• Gel Caps

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Sales

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplement

• Sports Nutrition

Market Breakup by End Use:

• Infant

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Old-Aged

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

