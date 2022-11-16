Miki Travel launches a state-of-the-art travel platform for Family Tours and FIT powered by easyTravel.Tech
HONG KONG, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miki Travel is proud to announce its new platform with a leading itinerary builder which is perfect for family tours and ad hoc bookings.
The platform offers a rich set of features designed to help travel agents plan their trips with ease. The Itinerary Builder Tool lets them use Miki Travel's comprehensive database of over 10,000 itineraries. This makes it easy for agents to book tours quickly and easily. It can even provide recommendations and business intelligence analytics. Other unique features are the Bidding Tool which ensures the best price is secured, Travel companion APP including live chat, the ability to create Custom Add Ons, multi-product and multi-stop capability, image library and much more.
Miki Travel Asia's CEO, Olivier Moeschler is pleased with the new platform. "This capability is particularly important as Miki Travel has identified that the Itinerary Builder for family tours is one of the fastest growing segments in Asia and most companies manage this process manually. Miki Travel can deliver quotes immediately with live availability and seriously competitive rates. The journey is easy and the destination is always worth the trip. The travel platform makes planning and booking our travels incredibly easy from start to finish."
About Miki Travel Asia
Miki Travel is a B2B tour operator that caters to travel agents from Asia. For over four decades, Miki Travel Asia has been providing its customers with top-quality services and products, including leisure group tours, special interest tours, MICE tours, and the newly added ready-to-book travel packages.
Rae Chan
