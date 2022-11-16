Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,080 in the last 365 days.

Miki Travel launches a state-of-the-art travel platform for Family Tours and FIT powered by easyTravel.Tech

HONG KONG, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miki Travel is proud to announce its new platform with a leading itinerary builder which is perfect for family tours and ad hoc bookings.

The platform offers a rich set of features designed to help travel agents plan their trips with ease. The Itinerary Builder Tool lets them use Miki Travel's comprehensive database of over 10,000 itineraries. This makes it easy for agents to book tours quickly and easily. It can even provide recommendations and business intelligence analytics. Other unique features are the Bidding Tool which ensures the best price is secured, Travel companion APP including live chat, the ability to create Custom Add Ons, multi-product and multi-stop capability, image library and much more.

Miki Travel Asia's CEO, Olivier Moeschler is pleased with the new platform. "This capability is particularly important as Miki Travel has identified that the Itinerary Builder for family tours is one of the fastest growing segments in Asia and most companies manage this process manually. Miki Travel can deliver quotes immediately with live availability and seriously competitive rates. The journey is easy and the destination is always worth the trip. The travel platform makes planning and booking our travels incredibly easy from start to finish."

About Miki Travel Asia
Miki Travel is a B2B tour operator that caters to travel agents from Asia. For over four decades, Miki Travel Asia has been providing its customers with top-quality services and products, including leisure group tours, special interest tours, MICE tours, and the newly added ready-to-book travel packages.

Rae Chan
Miki Travel Asia
+852 28313787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Miki Travel launches a state-of-the-art travel platform for Family Tours and FIT powered by easyTravel.Tech

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.