Healthcare Information Technology Market Size to Hit US$636.8 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% (2022-2027)

Increased Application Of Electronic Health Record is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Healthcare Information Technology Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Healthcare Information Technology Market size is estimated to reach $636.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Health information technology is specifically information technology related to health and health care. It backs health information administration across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between customers, providers, payers, and quality auditors. The proliferating demand for patient security and data precision involving the application of electronic health records is set to drive the Healthcare Information Technology Market. The burgeoning financing towards enhanced healthcare infrastructure is set to propel the growth of the Healthcare Information Technology Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America Healthcare Information Technology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the well-entrenched healthcare industry with health information management and superior reimbursement facilities in the North American region.

2. Healthcare Information Technology Market growth is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic ushering in the global lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions resulting in soaring demand for digital healthcare including electronic health records. However, the soaring cost of implementation and dearth of experienced professionals are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Healthcare Information Technology Market.

3. Healthcare Information Technology Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Information Technology Market report.

Healthcare Information Technology Market Segment Analysis – By Component: The Services segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring utilization of the maintenance and support services offered by healthcare IT firms. The rise and launch of cloud-based and additional progressive technology platforms in healthcare in conjunction with digital healthcare employing electronic health records are further propelling the growth of the Services segment.

Healthcare Information Technology Market Segment Analysis – By Delivery Mode: The Cloud-Based Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of cloud computing by major healthcare firms in conjunction with the increased application of electronic health records. AstraZeneca utilizes a blend of public cloud services and natural language processing to collect operational acumen.

Healthcare Information Technology Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The soaring acceptance of digital health care in the form of electronic health records in conjunction with surging financing of firms in R&D activities resulting in novel product launches and the existence of key players like Optum in the region are propelling the growth of the Healthcare Information Technology Market in the North American region.

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Information Technology industry are -

1. Optum

2. Cerner

3. Cognizant

4. Change Healthcare

5. Philips Healthcare

