Citrus Flavours Market Size to Hit US$11.6 billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% (2022-2027)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Citrus Flavours Market size is forecast to reach $11.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Citrus is one of the alternatives in the food and beverage industry. There are several health benefits associated with citrus flavours. Citrus is an essential part of a healthy diet as it contains vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. It is obtained from lime, tangerine, lemon, and grapefruit among others which belongs to rutaceae family. It increases the level of antioxidants in the body. Increasing awareness of the consumers regarding the various ingredients used in the food products and increasing demand for convenience food is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Citrus Flavours Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for clean label organic ingredients and increasing health awareness among the consumers. The Citrus Flavours Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing consumption of nutritional supplements and increasing inclination of consumers towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Citrus Flavours Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Citrus Flavours Market report.

4. Lack of awareness regarding the products and excessive consumption of citrus flavours is poised to create the hurdles for the Citrus Flavours Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Citrus Flavours Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredients : Natural ingredients held the largest share in the Citrus Flavours Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Citrus Flavours Market Segment Analysis-Applications : Beverages held the largest share in the Citrus Flavours Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing usage of the citrus flavours in alcoholic beverages and nutritional beverages. Changing preferences of the consumers and increasing awareness regarding the shelf life of food items is increasing the growth of the segment.

Citrus Flavours Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Citrus Flavours Market with a major share of 34.4% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing government initiatives for enhancing consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of citrus flavours, and increasing demand for new & unique taste.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Citrus Flavours industry are -

1.Kerry Group Plc.

2. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

3. Citromax Flavors Inc.

4. Sensient Technologies Corporation

5. Takasago International Corporation

