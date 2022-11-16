Stents Market Size to Hit US$15,790.2 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Owing to the Lesser Recovery Time and In-Hospital Time, the Adoption of Stents for Cardiovascular Diseases is Set to Grow Stents Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Stents Market size is estimated to reach $15,790.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A stent is a short mesh tube that acts as a scaffold to help keep the artery open. It restores blood or other fluids, depending on where it is placed. Stent implants are commonly used to treat heart abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. The stents now are biodegradable as they completely disappear over time and decrease the risk associated with late stent thrombosis. The increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases is estimated to boost the market growth over 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Stents Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Americas region is poised to see extraordinary development owing to the minimally invasive surgeries and increasing the population of the people suffering from CVD that requires stenting procedures in the region.

2. Based on Product type, the Coronary segment is gaining demand owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with the growing technological advancements in coronary stents.

3. The lack of large-scale availability of advanced surgical equipment and skilled personnel in underdeveloped economies and developing economies is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Stents Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Stents Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The Carotid stent segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the rise in the prevalence of disorders such as ischemic stroke, peripheral vascular lesions leading the increasing demand of Carotid Stents in coming years.

Stents Market Segment Analysis - By Material: The Metallic segment registers for the highest market share in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand for metallic stents across the globe. In addition, they lower the risk of restenosis and the other complications. Moreover, usage of bioresorbable metal vascular stents is increasing owing to its presence of alloys that degrades safely within the body.

Stents Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Americas registered for the highest revenue share of 36.76% globally in 2020 owing to the minimally invasive surgeries and increasing the population of the people suffering from CVD and other high-risk factor requiring stenting procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Stents industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B.Braun Melsungen AG

3. Boston Scientific

4. C.R Bard Incorporation

5. Cook Medical

