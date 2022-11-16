Animal Glue Market size is expected to be valued at $349.8 million by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Animal Glue Market size is expected to be valued at $349.8 million by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Glue Market size is expected to be valued at $349.8 million by the end of the year 2026 and the animal glue industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in the application of animal glue in adhesive and sealants is one of the significant factors driving the demand for animal glue market. Furthermore, the increase in the application of animal glue in gelatin, which is widely used in the food and beverage industry is also driving the demand for animal glue market. Inks, paint pigments and dyes which is made with animal glue helps in enhancing the consistency and the pigment. Carbon black which is widely used as a pigment in heat molded objects such as plastics, coating for electric wires, car fenders, and others is also made with animal glue, which is further increasing the demand for the animal glue market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15659/animal-glue-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Animal Glue market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the animal glue market owing to the prominent presence of livestock and animal husbandry industry.

2. The increase in the application of animal glue in paints & coatings, pigments and dyes is majorly driving the animal glue market.

3. Furthermore, the increasing use of animal glue in adhesives and sealants is also increasing the demand for animal glue market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the animal glue market witnessed a slow growth owing to the various economic and legal restrictions related to.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15659

Segmental Analysis:

1. Animal Glue Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Gelatin held the largest share of 37% in the animal glue market in the year 2020. The growth in the food and beverage industry and cosmetics industry is driving the demand for gelatin segment in the animal glue market. According to the National Confectioners Association, the US confectionary industry is averagely valued at US$36 billion in 2020.

2. Animal Glue Market Segment Analysis – By Grade : The chemical grade is the most prominently used grade in the animal glue market, as the chemical grade animal glue is widely used in various products like cosmetics, adhesive and sealants. The increasing application of adhesives and sealants in many end-use industries such as construction industry, automobile industry, electrical & electronics industry and others is further driving the demand for chemical grade glue in the animal glue market. Chemical grade glue also has wide applications in paper and wood products.

3. Animal Glue Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Adhesives segment held the largest share of 32% in the animal glue market in the year 2020. The increase in application of adhesives in many end-use industries like building and construction, automotive industry and others is driving the demand for adhesives, which is eventually increasing the demand for animal glue market. The growing construction activities across the globe is driving the demand for adhesives market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Glue Market industry are:

1. Gelita AG

2. McAdams Chemical Mfg Co.

3. Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co. Ltd.

4. XIAMEN HYFINE GELATIN CO. LTD.

5. Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Animal Glue Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15659

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Glue Laminated Timber Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Glue-Laminated-Timber-Market-Research-503412

B. Bone Cement & Glue Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bone-Cement-Glue-Market-Research-501322

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062