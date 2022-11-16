Nylon Monofilament Market size is expected to be valued at US$2.7 billion by the end of the year 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Nylon Monofilament Market size is expected to be valued at US$2.7 billion by the end of 2027 and is to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nylon Monofilament Market size is expected to be valued at US$2.7 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Nylon monofilament is naturally occurring polymer polyamide which is widely used in the manufacturing of nylon fishing line that is very efficient and also cost-effective for making fishing lines. Nylon monofilament can also be made in fluorescent colors which imparts a spectral glow to fluorescent fishing lines, enabling night anglers to accurately control casts and monitor retrieves in extremely low light conditions. Nylon monofilament is also used in tests done on diabetes patients, and therefore, the increasing number of diabetes patients across the globe is giving rise to the demand for nylon monofilament market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nylon-Monofilament-Market-Research-503676

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nylon Monofilament market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the nylon monofilament market owing to the increase in population in the region coupled with the increase in agriculture activities is driving the demand for nylon monofilament market.

2. The growing agricultural industry is also one of the significant factors driving the nylon monofilament market.

3. The increasing case of diabetes patients across the globe is increasing the demand for nylon monofilament market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the nylon monofilament market was witnessed slow growth owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503676

Segmental Analysis:

1. Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Analysis – By Copolymer Type : Nylon 6 segment held the largest share in the nylon monofilament market in the year 2021. Nylon 6 is prepared by step growth polymerization of two monomers- hexamethylene diamine and adipic acid. Nylon 6 fibres are tough and possess high tensile strength, elasticity and luster. They are also wrinkle proof and highly resistant to abrasion and chemicals such as acids and alkalis. Nylon 6 can absorb up to 2.4% of water.

2. Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Fishing net segment held the largest share in the nylon monofilament market in the year 2021. Nylon monofilament is used in producing nylon fishing line, which is widely used in fishing and horticulture activities. According to recent data from World Wildlife Fund, fishing gear accounts for roughly 10% of the total materials found underwater. between 500,000 to 1 million tons of fishing gear are found in the ocean every year.

3. Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 35% in the nylon monofilament market in the year 2021. The increase in the population in countries like China, India and Indonesia coupled with the increase in the demand for food is increasing the demand for agricultural and horticulture activities.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nylon Monofilament industry are:

1. Engineered Monofilaments Corporation (EMCO)

2. ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

3. Superfil Products Ltd.

4. Ningbo Judin Special Monofilament Co. Ltd.

5. Perlon Monofil GmbH

Click on the following link to buy the Nylon Monofilament Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503676

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Nylon Resins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1302/nylon-resins-market-analysis.html

B. Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Nylon-6-Super-Tough-Nylon-Industry-Market-Research-511694

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062