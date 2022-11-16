Business Analytics Platform Market Size to Hit $114.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Shift towards Social Media Analytics for Improving Business Operations Positively Impacts the Business Analytics Platform Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Business Analytics Platform Market size is forecast to reach $114.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing demand for business analytics in various industries such as Healthcare, BFSI and Retail & E-commerce in order to mitigate frauds or criminal activities, rising migration towards cloud based data management and others have been attributed to the market growth. Moreover, organizations must be equipped with business intelligence, data warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions to better assess, store and act clearly on huge volumes of data both generated from within and outside their businesses. Furthermore, the rising shift towards social media analytics for improving business operations along with technological advancement towards artificial intelligence to improve business analytics, which can be used for content analysis, marketing analysis or weather forecasting can be considered vital in boosting the market growth in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19229/business-analytics-platform-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud segment is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global business analytics platform market, during 2022-2027, due to growing shift of cloud based data management, rapid adoption of cloud computing and others.

2. Retail and E-commerce sector dominated the global business analytics platform market, owing to rise in online shopping trends and others.

3. North America Business Analytics Platform Market held the largest share in 2021, owing to factors such as growing shift towards cloud computing and booming retail & e-commerce industry.

4. Growing shift towards social media analytics to improve business operations and technological advancement towards artificial intelligence for improving business analytics are analyzed to significantly drive the global business analytics platform market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19229

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud based business analytics platforms are analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to varied factors like rapid adoption of cloud computing, growing shift of cloud based data management and others.

2. North America region accounted for the largest share of 36% in 2021, in the global Business Analytics Platform Market, and is also anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors attributing to the market growth include growing shift towards cloud computing or cloud based environments, rise in retail & ecommerce industry and frauds or criminal activities majorly within BFSI sectors.

3. Based on end user segmentation, Retail & E-commerce sectordominated the global Business Analytics Platform market with a share of 38% in 2021, and is also anticipated to witness significant growth during 2022-2027.

4. Rising shift towards online shopping trends, increasing need for improving sales profitability due to market competition and the rise in frauds or criminal activities are the some of the prime factors that have been attributing to its market growth.

5. According to OpSec Security report 2020, 86% of consumers have been the victim of e-commerce frauds in the form of identity theft, credit or debit card fraud or data breach, sharp rise from 80% in 2019. Such factors can be considered vital in boosting the market growth of business analytics platform within retail & e-commerce industries in the long run.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Business Analytics Platform industry are -

1. Adobe

2. IBM Corporation

3. Sisense

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Business Analytics Platform Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19229

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/111/predictive-prescriptive-business-analytics-market.html

B. Business Intelligence Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Business-Intelligence-Market-Research-500693

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062