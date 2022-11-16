NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD - FREE 750 PAGE BOOK WITH MANY PICTURES FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

FREE BOOK FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE” — THE WORD OF GOD

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creator of our Declaration of Independence "Inspired" me to write this book for all our Beloved People, all our Families and Children. The Book is over 750 pages, with many pictures, and is completely free to all our Beloved People. For our Creator of our Declaration of Independence asked me to make it free for everyone! In the above 'Truth,' therefore, please feel free to click on the website link here, and our People's Book, "Inspired by our Creator," will immediately "appear" for you to download and have for all of your family!I am also presently running for President of the United States in 2024 and 2028! Whatever might happen will be, and know I love all of you, as does all our People and Creator! Please enjoy the book, for our Creator "Inspired" it for all of us to let us know that we must "Term Limit" the "Unaccountable" and "Life Tenured" Supreme Court to 8 years or less if we are to fully heal and restore our People and Nation!We Love all of you,Your Friend Eternally Always,Mike Ledbetter

Mike Ledbetter and the People for President of the United States